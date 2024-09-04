Bayern Munich have celebrated former defender and Ghana legend Sammy Osei Kuffour

The legendary Ghanaian centre-back celebrated his 48th birthday on September 3, 2024

Kuffour enjoyed most of his career with the Bavarians winning several titles including the UCL

German giants Bayern Munich joined the celebrations after sending a special message to legendary figure Sammy Kuffour on his birthday.

The former Bayern Munich and Ghana international turned 48 on September 3, 2024.

Kuffour is revered in Germany for his exploits with Bayern Munich during his playing days, winning several titles including the coveted UEFA Champions League.

Sammy Kuffor and Oliver Kahn celebrate after winning the UEFA Champions League. Photo: Pressefoto Ulmer.

"Sammy Kuffour is celebrating his 48th birthday today! All the best, dear Sammy! FC Bayern. Mia San Mia," posted the club on social media, celebrating the former defender.

The ex-Black Stars player spent 13 years at the Munich-based club, playing 175 matches and scoring seven goals for the club in the Bundesliga.

He left Bayern Munich in 2005 to join Italian giants AS Roma.

Kuffour's glittering Bayern Munich career

Kuffour is the most successful Ghanaian player to feature in the Bundesliga, winning six league titles with the German giants.

He also won four DFB Pokal titles and one UEFA Champions League, after two appearances, per Transfermarkt.

The legendary centre-back is fondly remembered for breaking down in uncontrollable tears during the 1999 finals against Manchester United, where the Bavarians momentous collapse in the final minutes saw the English club make history.

However, he recovered and won the title in 2001, starring for Bayern Munich in the final against Valencia. He went on to score the winner in the Intercontinental Cup final against Boca Juniors the same year.

Kuffour left Bayern after 13 illustrious years to join Roma and subsequently retired in 2009.

