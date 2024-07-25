Football's emphasis on financial gain has widened the gap between clubs eager to secure high-profile signings

This trend is evident in the 2024 summer transfer window, which has already seen significant moves so far

The 2024 summer transfer window has already seen significant moves so far

The financial landscape of football has shifted dramatically, with teams relying heavily on wealthy owners to stay competitive.

This has created a stark divide between top clubs and those lower down the footballing hierarchy, driven by the desire for greater success.

Here are the top eight transfers confirmed, including Kylian Mbappe's high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.

As a result, every transfer window is marked by high-profile moves, with clubs willing to spend vast sums to bolster their squads.

Despite constraints from Financial Fair Play and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, teams often find ways around these regulations.

As the 2024 summer transfer window unfolds, a flurry of activity is expected, with some major moves already completed and more likely to come.

Yen.com.gh looks at the top eight transfers confirmed so far this summer:

Biggest signings of the summer so far

1. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, one of the world’s best players and a perennial Ballon d'Or contender has finally made his move to Real Madrid.

Despite his exceptional talent, some feel he may have underachieved at PSG.

According to the BBC, his transfer, officially a 'free transfer,' includes a substantial signing-on bonus estimated at £128 million.

2. Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro, a highly sought-after centre-back, was initially expected to join Real Madrid.

However, Manchester United secured his signature for £52 million after negotiating a deal with Lille, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

The 18-year-old’s arrival symbolises a new era at Old Trafford, emphasizing youth and potential.

3. Endrick

Brazilian prodigy Endrick, one of the most promising young talents, will join Real Madrid in June 2024 when he turns 18.

His move was agreed upon in December 2022, and he has continued to impress for Palmeiras, including scoring against England at Wembley.

4. Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has transferred from Fulham to Bayern Munich, a move that almost materialized at the end of the 2023 transfer window.

The aggressive defensive midfielder’s arrival is a boost for Bayern as they aim to reclaim the Bundesliga title.

5. Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana has been a target for several clubs since joining Everton.

Aston Villa secured his services for £50 million in mid-July, addressing their need for midfield depth as they compete in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

6. Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa were compelled to sell Douglas Luiz to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, with Juventus taking advantage of the situation to sign him for £43 million.

Despite the loss, Villa have made impressive replacements.

7. Michael Olise

Michael Olise, celebrated for his performances at Crystal Palace, has made a dream move to Bayern Munich.

The French winger will join forces with stars like Harry Kane and Leroy Sane as Bayern looks to regain their top position.

8. Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United, under the new management of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £35 million.

The young striker is expected to contribute significantly, alongside Rasmus Hojlund, as United aims for success in the Premier League.

