A photo of Antonela Roccuzzo hilariously giving Lionel Messi's phone a side-eye during Inter Miami's game has gone viral

Messi was a spectator with his wife in the stands for his club's League Cup encounter against Puebia

The Inter Miami captain has been out injured since the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia

Lionel Messi was humorously side-eyed by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, as he watched an Inter Miami match from the stands on Saturday.

Messi and Roccuzzo were in the stands as Inter Miami began their defense of the 2023 Leagues Cup title, hosting Liga MX side Puebla at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Antonela Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the red carpet during the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris on May 08, 2023. Photo by Antoine Flament.

Source: Getty Images

Tata Martino's side secured a 2-0 victory, earning their first three points in Group East 3, per ESPN.

Miami got off to a strong start against Puebla, with Matías Rojas scoring in the 9th minute. Luis Suárez sealed the victory later in the match.

Messi played a spectator role as he sat in the stands at Chase Stadium with his children and partner, Antonela, and witnessed an impressive performance from Tata Martino’s side.

Antonela spies on Messi's phone?

The Argentine superstar was absent from the game due to an ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final and is still wearing a walking boot, leaving his return uncertain as Inter Miami continues their Leagues Cup campaign.

During the match, the camera captured Antonela checking Messi's phone.

In the 33rd minute, as Messi casually looked at his device, Antonela was seen giving it a side-eye glance.

Social media reactions

The candid moment quickly drew attention from fans and social media alike.

@halsmcfc posted:

"Antonella making sure Messi ain't texting any 14 yr olds."

@kingmonada10k said:

"WIFE... 🤣🤣 Even GOAT is not spared. Antonela checking on whats Messi doing on his phone."

@iamstephenakin commented:

"Antonella is having trust issues or what? Why is she looking at Messi’s phone 😭😭😭 LMAO"

@stopthatmessiii posted:

"Antonela side eyeing Messi while he’s using his phone 😂"

What's next for Messi and Inter Miami?

Since mid-June, Inter Miami have lost only once without Messi, against FC Cincinnati.

They will need to continue this form as no return date has been set for the 2022 World Cup winner, who is still sidelined with an ankle injury from the Copa America final.

Messi picks 2024 Ballon d'Or contenders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh disclosed that Messi has named Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe among the frontrunners for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award but has excluded Jude Bellingham from the race.

The England midfielder, who had a stellar debut season with Real Madrid, is expected to provide stiff competition to whoever is in the running for the prize.

The Ballon d’Or, which both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have largely dominated over the last decade, saw the Argentina captain add another to his record-extending accolade following his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

