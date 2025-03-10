Black Stars coach Otto Addo is set to recall some players back into the national team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will face Chad in Accra before travelling to Morocco to engage Madagascar in their second game in March

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

The coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers this weeks.

Mots of his top stars, including Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey are expected to make the team.

Also in his team will be some returnees after a long absence for various reasons.

Andre Ayew, Majeed Ashimeru, Abdul Samed and Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer set for Ghana return. Photo: Patrick Smith/ Visionhaus.

YEN.com.gh looks at four players who will be making a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Andre Ayew

Ghanaians have been clamouring for the return of the veteran forward, who is also the substantial captain of the team. His absence is believed to have been a major cause for Ghana's failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations with many stating there was not leadership in camp.

The former Swansea and Nottingham Forest player has rediscovered his form, leading the way in France in terms of Ghanaian goal scorers, with four in Ligue.

He has not played for the Black Stars since March 2024 during the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.

Salis Abdul Samed

The RC Lens midfielder, who is currently on loan at Sunderland has been out of the national team since June last year due to injuries. He is another player who was hugely missed by Otto Addo due to his work rate for the Black Stars. In his last two matches for the Black Stars, Ghana won after beating Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers.

Abdul Samed has been a key figure for the Black Stars coach since making his debut under Otto Addo in November 2022.

This season, Abdul Samed has made six English Championship appearances for the Black Cats, per Transfermarkt.

Majeed Ashimeru

Since his injury at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last year, Ashimeru has on and off with the national team. The Anderlecht star is revered for his creative ability, something the Black Stars only get from Mohammed Kudus. Ashimeru easily unlocks defences and played a huge role during the opening day victory in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The skillful midfielder, who is fit at the moment, has made 12 appearances in the Belgium Pro League this season.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer is set to make a return to the Black Stars. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Yeboah Konigsdorffer is the Ghanaian player with the most goals in leagues matches this season. The German-born striker has netted nine goals, leading Hamburger SV in their promotion quest.

Coach Otto Addo visited the Volksparkstadion to watch the striker in one of their league gamesin February, sparking reports of a return.

