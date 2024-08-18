Carlo Ancelotti has revealed why his Real Madrid side drew with Real Mallorca on Saturday night

The disappointing 1-1 draw also marked Kylian Mbappe's maiden appearance in La Liga

Both Ancelotti and Mbappe would hope for a change of story when Los Blancos host Valladolid in their next game

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has opened up after his side shared the spoils with Real Mallorca on Kylian Mbappe's La Liga.

Coming off the high of securing a record sixth UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, the defending La Liga champions were expected to dominate a side that had finished 15th in the previous season.

However, the outcome at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix was far from what Madrid had anticipated, leaving a bitter taste, particularly for Mbappe.

The Frenchman played a pivotal role in the lead-up to Madrid’s opening goal.

According to Football Espana, in a moment of brilliance, Vinícius Júnior set up Rodrygo, who curled a stunning shot into the net, giving Los Blancos an early advantage in the 13th minute.

The goal seemed to signal the start of what should have been a comfortable victory, especially given the wealth of attacking talent at Ancelotti’s disposal.

Despite the promising start, Madrid's offensive efforts were stymied by stellar goalkeeping and a resolute Mallorca defence.

The home side, buoyed by their fans' support, found an equaliser through Vedat Muriqi after halftime, turning the match into a tense battle.

Madrid pushed hard to regain the lead, but Mallorca’s defence held firm, frustrating the reigning champions and forcing them to settle for a draw.

Why Real Madrid drew with Real Mallorca, Ancelotti explains

Reflecting on the match, Ancelotti candidly discussed the reasons behind his team’s failure to secure a win.

"We lacked balance," the experienced Italian coach admitted, as cited by Fabrizio Romano.

"I’m not satisfied with the draw because we could have done better. We needed more attitude."

Ancelotti acknowledged that the match provided valuable lessons, highlighting areas where his team could face challenges in the future.

“We can learn a lot from this game,” he noted, emphasising the importance of addressing the issues that became apparent during the encounter.

