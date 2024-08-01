Mikel Arteta has explained why Arsenal reinforced an already water-tight defence with Riccardo Calafiori

The former Bologna defender chose the North London club despite keen interest from some top European clubs

After missing Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Liverpool, he could make his much-awaited debut against Leverkusen on August 7

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed why the Premier League side splashed the cash on Riccardo Calafiori.

The highly-rated defender, who made a name for himself at Euro 2024, joined the Gunners from Bologna in a deal potentially worth £42 million with add-ons.

Calafiori, capable of playing both centre-back and left-back, has inked a five-year contract with Arsenal that will keep him until 2029.

His arrival bolsters a defensive line that conceded only 29 goals and achieved 18 clean sheets in the Premier League last season, per Transfermarkt.

While Juventus and Real Madrid also vied for his signature, Calafiori's heart was set on joining the 2024/25 Premier League runners-up.

He expressed his eagerness to join Arteta's squad, a sentiment that resonated with the club's hierarchy during discussions with the head coach and sporting director, Edu.

The real reason Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori

Arteta explained the rationale behind enhancing an already formidable defence.

"Signing Riccardo Calafiori was about the numbers. We only had six defenders in the backline, and at this level, you have to be really lucky to sustain a season like this," he said as cited by Tribuna.

The 42-year-old coach voiced concerns about the heavy reliance on defensive stalwarts William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who played significantly more minutes in the previous season.

"We were because William Saliba, for example, and Gabriel Magalhaes nearly played every minute. We played more than 50 per cent more minutes than the previous season."

He emphasised the unsustainable nature of such a strategy, highlighting the risks of betting on the same players year after year.

"And if we are able to do that consistently over the next three or four years, that's a big question mark. Obviously, you cannot just bet on that; that’s a big bet, and we don’t want to take that bet."

Arsenal boss takes swipe at rival clubs

