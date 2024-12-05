Ghanaian Coach Discloses How Michael Essien Paid for His Coaching Course in England
- Former Bechem United and Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has shared Michael Essien generous act to him
- The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder paid for the Ghanaian trainer to pursue his coach career in England
- Essien, who is now assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, played at the U17 level with Kobby Mensah
Bismark Kobby Mensah has disclosed that Michael Essien paid for his coaching education in England.
The former Bechem United trainer played with the Chelsea legend during their youth days with the Ghana U17 national team.
However, Kobby Mensah's football career did not take off as Essiens', who ended up enjoying a trophy-laden spell in England with the Blues.
Narrating the relationship between him and the former Ghana midfielder, Kobby Mensah described Essien as a guardian angel.
"Michael Essien has been a long-time friend from my secondary school days. We also played together for Ghana with the Black Starlets team," Mensah told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.
"He paid a lot of money for me to pursue some of my coaching courses in England. I don’t think any family member will do what Essien has done for me."
Essien's generosity is often overshadowed by his exploits in the game, but the 42-year-old is actively involved in several of such acts.
Before retiring in 2021, Essien played for several top clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid and AC Milan of Italy.
Essien pursues coaching career
The former Black Stars midfielder has started his journey to becoming a football manager.
Currently, Essien works as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he is practically learning on the job.
He recently acquired a UEFA Certificate in Management as part of the tools required to become a complete manager, as reported by 3 News.
Kingston picks between Essien and Partey
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston picked his favourite between Michael Essien and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.
Kingston, who played with Essien at the senior national team, believes the Chelsea legend is more complete than Arsenal's Partey.
Kingston and Essien played a pivotal role as the Black Stars first qualified for the World Cup in 2006.
