Former Bechem United and Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has shared Michael Essien generous act to him

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder paid for the Ghanaian trainer to pursue his coach career in England

Essien, who is now assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, played at the U17 level with Kobby Mensah

Bismark Kobby Mensah has disclosed that Michael Essien paid for his coaching education in England.

The former Bechem United trainer played with the Chelsea legend during their youth days with the Ghana U17 national team.

However, Kobby Mensah's football career did not take off as Essiens', who ended up enjoying a trophy-laden spell in England with the Blues.

Ghanaian coach Bismark Kobby Mensah has disclosed how Michael Essien paid for his coaching course in England. Photo: Twitter/ @FocusFMSports @MichaelEssien.

Narrating the relationship between him and the former Ghana midfielder, Kobby Mensah described Essien as a guardian angel.

"Michael Essien has been a long-time friend from my secondary school days. We also played together for Ghana with the Black Starlets team," Mensah told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He paid a lot of money for me to pursue some of my coaching courses in England. I don’t think any family member will do what Essien has done for me."

Essien's generosity is often overshadowed by his exploits in the game, but the 42-year-old is actively involved in several of such acts.

Before retiring in 2021, Essien played for several top clubs including Spanish giants Real Madrid and AC Milan of Italy.

Essien pursues coaching career

The former Black Stars midfielder has started his journey to becoming a football manager.

Currently, Essien works as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland, where he is practically learning on the job.

He recently acquired a UEFA Certificate in Management as part of the tools required to become a complete manager, as reported by 3 News.

