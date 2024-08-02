Ethan Mbappe has opened up on why his brother, Kylian, played a role in his decision to leave Paris Saint-Germain

It was expected that Ethan would follow his elder brother out of PSG following Kylian's move to Real Madrid

While the French youth international did not join Los Blancos, he signed his first professional contract with LOSC Lille

Ethan, Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, has explained why he chose to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who made his PSG debut last season against Metz, had the opportunity to renew his contract with the Parisians but decided against it.

Kylian Mbappe and his younger brother, Ethan, share a hearty conversation after PSG's against Metz on December 20, 2023. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Instead, he followed in his elder brother's footsteps by exiting the Parc des Princes at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

While Kylian ended a lengthy transfer saga by securing a dream move to Real Madrid, Ethan chose to remain in France, joining LOSC Lille.

The youngster's decision to leave PSG surprised many, but he has clarified why he made this unusual yet understandable choice.

Why Ethan Mbappe left PSG because of Kylian

During his presentation at his new club, Ethan expressed that joining Lille was the right move to carve his own path, away from his brother Kylian's shadow at PSG.

“I had to create my own path, my own story. At PSG, I would have stayed in my brother’s shadow. I think LOSC is the right choice for that,” he said, as quoted by GFFN.

Further explaining his departure from the French champions, Ethan acknowledged the challenges of living up to his brother's name and dealing with high expectations and criticism, but he's focused on creating his own legacy.

“It’s complicated at the beginning because you always have to be good; people will criticise you and expect you to be like your brother when that’s not the case.

"It’s a difficult name to live up to, but I manage it perfectly. I’m trying to write my story.”

What's next for Ethan Mbappe and Lille?

Having concluded their pre-season with four wins and two draws, Lille will now compete in the UEFA Champions League Qualifying rounds, per Goal.

The French team is set to face Fenerbahce in a two-leg tie for a place in Europe's top club competition next season.

Ethan might make his debut in these pivotal matches scheduled for August 6 and August 13.

