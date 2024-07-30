Thibaut Courtois has endorsed Kylian Mbappe to win a "lot of trophies" following his move to Real Madrid

The Frenchman will have the chance to win his first trophy with Madrid as early as next month in the UEFA Super Cup

Meanwhile, Mbappe has also received strict car rules after he received his luxurious BMW i7 M70 vehicle

Real Madrid's newest Galactico, Kylian Mbappe, has received a hearty endorsement from Thibaut Courtois, who believes the superstar will help the club amass "a lot of trophies."

Mbappe ended one of football's most drawn-out transfer sagas by signing a five-year contract with Madrid this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has been backed by his Real Madrid teammate to win a "lot of trophies" for the club after his much-talked-about transfer.

The French captain joined Los Blancos as a free agent after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain and was officially unveiled on July 16 at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu.

He's set to create a formidable attacking force alongside Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo de Goes, and Jude Bellingham as Madrid aims for dominance both domestically and in Europe.

Per Madrid Universal, Courtois sees Mbappe as a massive boost for Carlo Ancelotti's charges and details how the forward's presence could elevate the team.

The Belgian goalkeeper again praised the 25-year-old as one of the best players globally, noting it's preferable to have him as a teammate rather than an opponent.

Thibaut highlighted that Mbappe, along with talents like Bellingham and Vinicius, can significantly impact the team's performance.

The former Chelsea star expressed confidence that Mbappe will help secure numerous trophies, score plenty of goals, and lead the team to a successful season.

“We will be even stronger with him. Mbappe has been added to our WhatsApp group chat," he said, as quoted by Goal.

"We just have to find a way to play with him and help him. I think he’s going to help us win a lot of trophies, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great year.

"He’s going to shine, score a lot of goals, and help us win trophies.”

Kylian Mbappe receives strict car rules at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe must adhere to strict car rules after receiving his new vehicle at Real Madrid.

The French forward is required to use his BMW i7 M70 vehicle exclusively for trips to the club's training facility in Valdebebas, matches, and other club-related events.

However, if Mbappe or any other player arrives at Real Madrid’s facilities in a non-BMW vehicle, the club will fine them substantially.

