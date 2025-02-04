Asante Kotoko's Circles, has accused a lady, Akosua Black Chinese, of instigating the attack on Nana Pooley which led to his death

At a press conference, the leadership of Kotoko Circles alleged that Akosua Chinese hurled stones at Pooley and called his stabber to attack him

Since the group's press conference which called for her arrest, photos of the alleged instigator have flooded the internet

A lady supporter of Nsoatreman FC has been accused of being one of the people who caused Nana Pooley's death during her team's recent league game against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

According to Kotoko Circles, the official supporters union of Asante Kotoko, the lady, identified as Akosua Black Chinese, instigated the attack.

Kotoko supporters claim Akosua Black Chinese instigated the attack on Nana Pooley. Photo source: The Asante Nation

Source: Facebook

Kotoko's Nana Pooley stabbed to death

Nana Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, was allegedly stabbed to death during the second half of the Nsoatreman-Kotoko game at the Nana Kromansah Park on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Nsoatreman supporters allegedly wanted to attack Pooley over claims that he had insulted the club owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

To save him from the attack, some Kotoko supporters helped the deceased to get out of the match venue.

However, he was allegedly ambushed by some other Nsoatreman FC supporters, with one stabbing him in the ribs. Images that surfaced on social media showed Pooley lying on the ground, struggling for his life as others tried to help him.

Kotoko Circles hold a press conference

Following the incident, the official supporters union of Asante Kotoko held a press conference on Monday, February 3, 2025, calling for the arrest of the Nsoatreman owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Akosua Black Chinese.

The group alleged that Baffour Awuah, a former Minister of Labour and Employment, signalled his supporters to attack Pooley even after apologising to him after an earlier encounter.

For Akosua Black Chinese, a presenter at Service Radio, an FM station owned by Baffour Awuah, the group claimed he hurled two big stones at Pooley in a bid to hurt him. When she failed at that she allegedly called the suspected killer who was reportedly not at the stadium to come and stab the deceased.

The group explained that Pooley had been advised to leave the stadium due to agitations by some supporters of the home team for him to be attacked. It was while he left that he was ambushed and stabbed.

Watch the video of the Kotoko press conference below:

Photos of Akosua Black Chinese emerge

After the Kotoko Circles presser, photos of the Akosua Black Chinese have emerged on social media.

Some of the images show her in the jersey of Nsoatreman, while others show her working in the studio.

Most of the posts were calling on the Ghana Police Service to arrest her.

Below are some of the images

of Akosua Black Chinese:

Police arrest Nsoatreman owner and 2 others

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the police had arrested Nsoatreman FC owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and two others over Nana Pooley's death.

In their preliminary search, police officials retrieved a gun and a dress with possible blood stains from one of the suspects.

Source: YEN.com.gh