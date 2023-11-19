Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian striker, revealed his understanding of the Twi language in a video, acknowledging that his parents taught him the language

Although not fluent, he confidently responded to basic questions during an interview with Ghanaian sports journalist Juliet Bawuah

The footballer's viral video shouting 'aba' after scoring a goal in the Ghana vs. Madagascar World Cup qualifiers showcased his connection to the local language

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams has showed that he understands Twi and can speak some of the local Ghanaian language.

In a video, Inaki Williams said his parents taught him the language, so even though he cannot speak fluently, he understands Twi very well.

In an interview with Juliet Bawuah, a Ghanian sports journalist, when asked if he had picked up some Twi language yet, Inaki Williams said:

Inaki Williams said his parents taught him to speak Twi Photo credit: GFA Source: Facebook

“I understand everything but I don’t speak well.”

He responded to basic questions and knows how to say thank you in Twi.

However, Inaki Williams said his best Twi expression is "ma me sika," which means "give me money."

“My favourite expression is ‘ma me sika.’

Twi is one of the local dialects in Ghana.

Meanwhile, a video of the footballer has gone viral on social media where he was heard speaking Twi at the end of the World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Madagascar.

He scored the game's only goal and was heard shouting 'aba' to signify that his goal-scoring drought for the Blackstars had ended and his goal-scoring powers were in.

Watch the video below:

Inaki Williams Jams To Black Sherif Music

Meanwhile, Inaki and Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao expressed their love for Ghana by training together and enjoying Black Sherif's music in Twi.

The video on Inaki's Instagram story reflects their connection to Ghana and readiness for national duties with the Black Stars and the Spanish national team.

Inaki teases Nico for scoring goals after eating fufu, adding humour to their training session.

Nico And Inaki Williams Spot Their Mum Standing With Fans Outside A Stadium

In an emotional moment, Inaki and Nico Williams of Athletic Club were welcomed by their mother and excited supporters before an away game.

The heartwarming scene captured the brothers embracing their mom and interacting with her at the stadium entrance.

Fueled by the encounter, the Williams brothers went on to score in the game, contributing to Athletic Club's crucial away win.

