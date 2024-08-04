Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has compared new teammate Endrick Felipe to Eden Hazard

The 18-year-old has been tipped for exploits in the near future, but his early days at Madrid have not gone according to plan

In his maiden two appearances for Los Blancos, Endrick has come under heavy scrutiny with his displays

Endrick Felipe has drawn comparisons to former Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, thanks to their similar characteristics, according to Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian goalkeeper shared this observation on August 3, following Real Madrid's pre-season defeat to FC Barcelona in the United States.

Due to their striking physical features, Real Madrid’s Endrick Felipe is compared to Eden Hazard. Photos by Angel Martine and Jordan Mansfield.

Source: Getty Images

While Courtois delivered some impressive saves, his new teammate Endrick faced challenges in his first El Clasico experience.

The young Brazilian is considered a top prospect, having joined the Spanish champions for €35 million (£30m/$38m) after turning 18, Goal reports.

Despite his potential, Endrick's early performances have been underwhelming.

In his debut pre-season game against AC Milan, which ended in defeat, he struggled to make an impact.

However, he showed improvement in the 2-1 friendly loss to Barcelona at MetLife Stadium.

In response to criticism on social media, Courtois, now in his sixth season with Real Madrid, offered advice to the young forward.

According to Football Espana, the experienced goalkeeper emphasised that Endrick would improve with time and suggested he should remain calm during matches.

Courtois compares Endrick to Hazard

In his assessment, Courtois made a noteworthy comparison, likening Endrick to his former Belgium and Chelsea teammate, Eden Hazard.

“Endrick? He's not tall, but he's very strong in his legs. He’s like Hazard at Chelsea, who has strong legs," the 32-year-old said, as quoted by MadridZone.

"He has a lot of power in his shot. I've seen him in training, and he hits hard.”

This comparison underscores the high expectations placed on Endrick as he continues to adapt to his new environment at Real Madrid.

Fans express disappointment with Endrick's performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that after the pre-season Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, fans expressed their disappointment with Endrick's performance on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Despite showing flashes of his potential, the 18-year-old struggled against Barcelona's defence.

According to Sofascore statistics, Endrick failed in all three dribble attempts, lost possession five times, and did not register a shot on goal.

Source: YEN.com.gh