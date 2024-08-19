Spain international, Alvaro Morata, has opened up for the first time since separating from his wife, Alice Campello

The 31-year-old took the world by surprise after he announced his decision to split with Alice after winning Euro 2024

Morata dismissed claims of infidelity while appearing to suggest the dissolution of his marriage was occasioned by football

Alvaro Morata has finally spoken out about his deeply personal and public split from his wife, Alice Campello, a revelation that stunned fans and followers alike.

The news of their separation, shared via Instagram, was unexpected, especially given how recently the couple had been basking in a seemingly perfect moment of joy.

Alvaro Morata shared lovey-dovey moments with Alice Campello after he helped Spain clinch Euro 2024 on July 14, 2024. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Just last month, Morata had captained Spain to a historic fourth UEFA European Championship, and the couple appeared closer than ever as they celebrated together.

The abrupt announcement caught many off guard, particularly in light of their apparent happiness.

Speculation swirled in the Spanish media, with numerous reports suggesting that Morata had been unfaithful to Campello, the mother of their four children, per Tribuna.

The couple's relationship, which began during Morata’s first stint with Juventus between 2014 and 2016, had seemed rock-solid. They tied the knot in 2017, and their family life appeared idyllic.

Morata dismisses infidelity allegations

The 31-year-old, who recently marked his return to Serie A by scoring for AC Milan in a draw against Torino, has vehemently denied any allegations of infidelity.

In an interview with TVE, quoted by Sport, the former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid striker set the record straight.

"It's completely false. I was never unfaithful to her; she is the most important woman in my life," he declared, emphasising the depth of his feelings and respect for Alice.

Despite their split, Morata was candid about the state of their relationship, explaining that their decision to part ways was mutual and made with their children’s well-being in mind.

"The relationship is over, but we maintain a strong bond for the sake of our four children," Morata said, making it clear that their separation was final but amicable.

Morata hints at the reason for divorcing his wife

Morata also hinted at the underlying reason for their breakup, suggesting that his decision to return to Italy might have been a pivotal factor.

"Alice wanted to stay in Spain and didn’t want another move," he revealed, acknowledging that his transfer to AC Milan this summer played a role in the dissolution of their marriage.

