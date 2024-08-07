Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face DC United in the United States

The Porcupine Warriors will engage the MLS side for the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC

Asante Kotoko are preparing ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season in September

Ghanaian giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will become the second club to feature in the Capital City Africa Cup in Washington DC against DC United in October 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in the United States after winning the maiden edition of the Democracy Cup, following victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in July.

Asante Kotoko will engage the Major League Soccer side on October 12, 2024, at the Audi Cup in Washington DC following approval from the Ghana Football Association.

Asante Kotoko players celebrate after winning the Democracy Cup. Photo: Twitter/ @AsanteKotoko_SC @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has given approval for the Club to participate in a high-profile international friendly against Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United, scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Audi Field in Washington DC," part of a statement on the official website of the FA read.

The Capital City Cup, which was first held last year, saw former Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC play DC United.

The game organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority in conjunction with the football federations is used to celebrate the Ghana Week in DC.

Kotoko prepare ahead of new season

The Kumasi-based outfit have been preparing ahead of the new season following the release of over twenty players at the end of the last campaign.

Eleven players have been signed by the club and pre-season kicked off last month at the Adako Jachie Training Complex in Kumasi.

The record Ghanaian champions will kick of their season with a trip to Tamale to face Karela United, per Flash Score.

Kotoko defender switches career

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that defender Mohammed Nurudeen has pre-maturely ended his stay in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko to continue his nursing career.

The experienced centre-back joined the Porcupine Warriors last season from Real Tamale United with hopes of combining his football career and nursing job.

However, after a full season without practicing, Nurudeen and the club decided to part ways.

Source: YEN.com.gh