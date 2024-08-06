Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Nurudeen has decided to leave football for his nursing career

The defender agreed to leave Kumasi Asante Kotoko to pursue a career in the health sector

Nurudeen spent one season with the former Ghana Premier League champions after joining from RTU

Defender Mohammed Nurudeen has pre-maturely ended his stay in Kumasi with Asante Kotoko to continue his nursing career.

The experienced centre-back joined the Porcupine Warriors last season from Real Tamale United with hopes of combining his football career and nursing job.

However, after a full season without practicing, Nurudeen and the club decided to part ways.

Mohammed Nurudeen of Asante Kotoko leaves football to pursue nursing career. Photo: @AsanteKotoko_SC @ghanasoccernet.

Asante Kotoko released a statement confirming their decision to release the defender.

The statement read:

“The club entered into a three-year employment agreement with Nurudeen before the commencement of the 2023/24 football season. However, management notes that Nurudeen also has a contract with the Ghana Health Service as a practising enrolled nurse,” the statement read.

“The club explored all possible options to convince him to focus on his football career, but Nurudeen remained committed to his career in nursing.”

“In light of this, an emergency meeting was convened on Sunday, August 4, 2024, where the Interim Management Committee (IMC) agreed to part ways with the player in the best interest of both parties. This decision was made to maintain the cohesion the team is building for the new season.

“The IMC would like to assure our supporters that the club will not suffer any financial or sporting penalties due to this decision and wishes Nurudeen the best for the future.”

Mohammed Nurudeen's Kotoko career

Nurudeen was a stalwart in the Asante Kotoko set-up and played a leading role during his time at the club. He made 87 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, scoring four goals, per Transfermarkt.

He was once the club's Player of the Month but his career in Kumasi was hugely affected by his inability to secure a permanent move to the Ashanti Region to pursue his nursing work.

His decision to return to Tamale could help him rejoin a club in the North, where he can combine both works.

