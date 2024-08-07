Ghanaian left-back Baba Abdul Rahman was on target in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers

The Ghana international secured an important away draw for Greek side PAOK against Malmo

PAOK Thessaloniki will host the Swedish giants in the second leg in Toumba, Greece next week

Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman scored late to secure a draw for PAOK Thessaloniki in their UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Swedish giants Malmo.

The former Chelsea left-back struck with 15 minutes remaining to ensure the Greek champions returned to Toumba with a favourable result.

Rahman excelled on the flanks as PAOK kept their group stage dreams alive ahead of the second leg next week.

Ghana defender Baba Rahman celebrates after scoring in the UEFA Champions League for PAOK. Photo: Twitter/ @PAOK_FC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, the Black Stars player latched onto a Konstantinos Koulierakis assist to ensure the game ended 2-2 at the Eleda Stadion.

Rahman started and lasted the entire duration of the thrilling encounter on the road.

Meanwhile, in an explosive start to the match in Sweden, the host opened the scoring through Pontus Jansson but the visitors levelled before through Taison.

However, Malmo took the lead again after Sebastien Nanasi netted in the 67th minute, but Rahman equalized for the Greek outfit with a quarter of the game left.

Baba Rahman on Ghana exile

Despite being in red-hot form, Rahman decided to stay away from the national team since the start of the year, excusing himself from the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed the defender refused to join his team for the World Cup qualifiers in June, stating Rahman is not ready to come back.

"At the moment, he is not ready to come back. What happened in Kumasi affected him and his family a lot. We would have need him very much," he said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

