Lestsile Tebogo has earned significant rewards following his stellar performance at the Olympic Games in Paris

The 21-year-old stunned Noah Lyles to clinch gold in the men’s 200m, which was Botswana's maiden gold at the multisport event

On this note, we take a look at the rich rewards Tebogo stand to gain as the sprint sensation basks in the glory of his Olympic triumph

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo delivered a stunning performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, capturing the gold medal in the 200m event and dashing Noah Lyles' hopes of a historic sprint double.

At just 21 years old, Tebogo blazed past the competition to set a new African record of 19.46 seconds, securing his place atop the podium.

American sprinter Kenneth Bednarek claimed silver with a time of 19.62 seconds, while Lyles, who had previously won the 100m title in a nail-biting finish, settled for bronze, clocking in at 19.70 seconds, the BBC reports.

Lyles, who had been aiming to emulate Usain Bolt's 2016 achievement of winning both the 100m and 200m at the same Olympics, struggled to keep up with Tebogo's blistering pace.

After the race, it was revealed that Lyles had tested positive for COVID-19, and he had to be assisted off the track in a wheelchair, per CNN.

Tebogo pays touching tribute to late mum after 200m win

According to talkSPORT, Letsile's victory was not just a personal triumph but also a moment of deep emotional significance.

After crossing the finish line, he paid tribute to his late mother, Seratiwa Tebogo, by showing his spikes to the cameras, which bore her birth date.

Seratiwa, who passed away in May after a long illness, had been a steadfast supporter of her son's athletic pursuits, often accompanying him to competitions.

Rewards trickle in for Tebogo after historic gold in Paris

In the wake of his historic win, Tebogo has been showered with accolades, including a public holiday declared in his honour.

His achievement marks a significant milestone, not only for himself but also for African athletics, as he becomes the first from the continent to claim Olympic gold in the 200m event.

What rewards will Tebogo receive after his 200m Olympic feat?

According to Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, a Ghanaian sports journalist reporting on the 2024 Olympics, Tebogo's remarkable victory has been recognised in various ways:

1. A four-bedroom house: The Botswana government has awarded Tebogo a 4-bedroom house, a gesture symbolising the nation's pride in his accomplishment and an investment in his future comfort.

2. Monetary Awards: Tebogo will receive 1 million Pula (approximately $75,000) from a local company, which will add to his financial security and acknowledge his dedication and hard work for placing Botswana on the map.

3. Performance Bonuses: Tebogo will receive an additional $3,600 for reaching the finals in both the 100m and 200m events.

4. National Holiday in His Honor: In a rare and significant gesture, Botswana has declared a national holiday in Tebogo's name, cementing his status as a national hero and an inspiration to future generations.

5. Further Cash Rewards: Tebogo is expected to receive cash rewards from various institutions totalling approximately $260,000, a testament to the wide-ranging admiration and support he has garnered.

Potential for even more rewards

Tebogo's success doesn't end with his individual events.

Should he lead the 4x400m relay team to a podium finish, he stands to gain even more accolades, including the promise of a second house.

