Nana Pooley, a famous Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, painfully passed away after their game against Nsoatreman FC

The staunch Asante Kotoko fan was also involved in an altercation during the Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities

The passing of the supporter has left Ghanaian football fans in a state of mourning after the GPL game in Nsuatre

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A resurfaced video of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley, who tragically lost his life following a clash with Nsoatreman FC supporters, has sparked deep sorrow among Ghanaian football fans.

Pooley, a well-known and passionate Kotoko supporter, was reportedly involved in a confrontation with Nsoatreman fans after Kotoko’s 1-0 defeat on Sunday.

Nana Pooley was also involved in an altercation during the Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities. Photo: @asantekotokosc/sportyfm.

Source: Twitter

His untimely passing has led to widespread tributes from the football community.

In a newly circulated video, Pooley is seen narrating a previous altercation involving Legon Cities officials at the University of Ghana Stadium during a Premier League encounter.

Pooley narrates an attack on him vs Legon Cities

The footage shows him removing his shirt, seemingly preparing for a physical confrontation.

Recalling the incident, Pooley stated that after halftime, a Legon Cities official attempted to prevent Kotoko players from warming up.

He also alleged that the official tried to place an object resembling "juju" near the Kotoko goalpost, leading to a heated exchange.

Pooley jumped from the VIP section onto the field to defend a Kotoko official, ultimately engaging in a brief scuffle before police intervened.

Watch video below

His resurfaced words now serve as a painful reminder of the violence that continues to plague Ghanaian football.

Asante Kotoko eventually lost the match 1-0 on October 30, 2024.

Kotoko mourn passing of Pooley

The Kumasi-based club took to social media to mourn the passing of the player while calling for an end to hooliganism in football.

The club broke the news of the supporter's passing after he failed to survive an attack from fans of Nsoatreman.

"With a heavy heart , we announce the untimely demise of our beloved supporter, Frimpong Yaw Francis, whose life was taken by some hooligans at the Nsoatre Park during our #GOLM19 game against Nsoatreman F.C. Our deepest condolences to the family," posted Kotoko on X.

Nsoatreman discloses how Pooley's death happened

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nsoatreman FC provided a heartbreaking account of Nana Pooley's tragic passing.

According to the club, the altercation that led to his death allegedly began at a nearby drinking spot before escalating beyond control.

The Bono Region-based side has since vowed to pursue justice for their devoted superfan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh