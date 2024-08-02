Coaching Cristiano Ronaldo is not as difficult a task as many perceive, according to Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti

The veteran tactician enjoyed a fruitful two-year spell working with the Portuguese between 2013 and 2015

The pair hold each other in high esteem even after their working relationship came to an end almost a decade ago

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shed light on why coaching Cristiano Ronaldo is a straightforward task.

The seasoned Italian coach, who has nearly three decades of experience, believes managing the Portuguese superstar is much simpler than many assume.

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks with Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline during a Champions League game against FC Basel on November 26, 2014. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini.

Source: Getty Images

Despite Ronaldo's reputation for being a challenging player due to his perceived ego, Ancelotti dismisses this notion, arguing that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner actually makes the job easier.

Carlo Ancelotti and Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid

The pair worked together for two years, during which they secured the elusive La Decima (the club's 10th Champions League title) in the 2013-14 season.

Under Ancelotti, Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess reached legendary heights.

According to Transfermarkt, the 39-year-old netted an astounding 112 goals in 101 matches while Ancelotti was at the helm.

During this period, CR7 won the Ballon d'Or in both 2013 and 2014, showcasing their successful collaboration.

Ronaldo had a deep admiration for Ancelotti and was notably disappointed when the Italian was dismissed as Real Madrid's manager in 2015.

In a later interview with Spanish publication Marca via All Football, the now Al-Nassr captain expressed his wish to reunite with Ancelotti, fondly describing him as a 'big teddy bear.'

Why coaching Cristiano Ronaldo is easy

Fast-forward to 2024, Ancelotti has continued to praise his former star player, highlighting their smooth working relationship.

Sharing more light on their camaraderie, the veteran explained why coaching Ronaldo is an easy task.

“Coaching Cristiano Ronaldo? It was very easy," he remarked on the Obi One Podcast, as quoted by TimelineCR7.

"When you have a player who scores every game, it’s easy,” Ancelotti added as he shared a laugh while recalling their time together.

Source: YEN.com.gh