Manchester City defeated Manchester United on penalties to win the 2024 Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday, August 10

Erik ten Hag's men were guilty of missing a flurry of chances, including a golden opportunity wasted by Marcus Rashford

The Englishman's inability to convert from close range left fans of United fuming, with one claiming he should "retire"

Marcus Rashford left Manchester United supporters seething after missing a golden opportunity against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The forward, who found himself in a prime position to open the scoring, shockingly squandered the chance, leaving fans frustrated.

Marcus Rashford holds his head in disbelief after missing a glorious chance during Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield. Photo by Neal Simpson.

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old, already under scrutiny for inconsistent performances last season that led to social media abuse, found himself in the firing line once again.

On Saturday, August 10, under the iconic Wembley arch, during a crucial moment in the match, Rashford received a well-placed pass in the box with only Ederson to beat.

Instead of capitalising, his shot clipped the foot of the post, wasting a clear opportunity to put United ahead in the 75th minute.

This missed chance did not sit well with the United faithful, who quickly took to social media to express their anger.

Fans chide Rashford after missed chance

Many fans vented their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), questioning Rashford’s form and his ability to perform under pressure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from users on the micro-blogging App:

One user, @AfcKurdy, wrote:

"This guy is on 300k a week and cannot finish from 10 yards."

@TengeyElikem shared in the sentiments of @AfcKurdy:

"Rashford is paid way too much to be playing this bad."

@mETH_ball harshly claimed:

"Nah Rashford is WASHED."

@fana__0 said:

"One of the worst MISS in 2024 so far >>>>>>>"

@Daffydre2 added:

"This guy don killlll me."

@himuselefu1 concluded:

"Bro should just retire."

Rashford's missed chance turned out to be pivotal as Manchester City snatched a late equaliser, forcing the game into a penalty shootout after Alejandro Garnacho had given United the lead in the 82nd minute.

In the ensuing shootout, Premier League champions City claimed victory and bragging rights, with Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans missing their spot-kicks, allowing Manuel Akanji's decisive strike to secure the Community Shield for Pep Guardiola's side, per beIN Sports.

Andre Onana's penalty theatrics vs Haaland falls flat

In the same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Onana fell victim to some clever mind games during the 2024 Community Shield showdown.

Onana attempted a psychological tactic by gesturing towards one side of the goal, hinting at where he thought Haaland should aim.

However, Haaland, unfazed, coolly placed the ball into the opposite corner while Onana dived in vain the other way.

Source: YEN.com.gh