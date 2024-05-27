Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has surprised one of his diehard fans in Tamale with a new mobile phone

The fan, an older man, thanked Abdul for appreciating him while also urging youth in his community to consider football as a viable profession

Abdul is in Ghana for a short holiday after a championing winning season with Leicester City

Leicester City attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has made one of his diehard fans in Tamale happy after he gifted him a new mobile phone.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the older-looking fan was full of praise for Abdul receiving the mobile phone.

The older man, whose name is yet to be identified, said the gift will re-energise him to keep supporting and praying for his favourite football star.

"I'm going to disturb people especially those whose relatives don't come on TV should hide in their corner because he's going to make noise," he said.

The man further encouraged the youth in his community to consider football as a viable venture to pursue.

"Foootball is a viable profession in which everybody can thrive and succeed. so he urged people to pursue careers in football," he added.

Watch the video below

Netizens praise Abdul for remembering his fan

Netizens who came across the video shared by zakariaalhasssan31 praised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for appreciating the man.

A few of the reactions to the video, which had clocked over 2.9k likes and 40 comments, as of the time of filing this report, are compiled below.

Babanjjida Ibrahim said:

"nice one abdul."

Ara Bian also said:

"Wow ! Just Glad Seeing this."

Mohammed Awal commented:

"I happy for you my baller much love for you."

Fatawu on short holidays in Ghana

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is on a short holiday in Ghana after a successful season with former English Premier League (EPL) champions Leicester City.

Abdul was a key member of the Leicester City team who won the English Football League (EFL) Championship which helped them to gain promotion to next season's EPL.

He was voted Leicester City's Young Player of the Season by club fans after an impressive debut season, registering goals and 13 assists in 40 matches.

Leicester City star Fatawu Issahaku visits Haruna Iddrisu

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Leicester City's winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku paid a courtesy call on Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Haruna Iddrisu upon his return to Ghana after a successful spell in the English Championship.

Abdul Fatawu expressed his profound gratitude to the MP for the instrumental role he played in his fledging football career.

Before moving abroad to ply his trade, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku played for Haruna Iddrisu's club, the Steadfast FC, based in Tamale.

