Chelsea secured their first win of the season after beating Servette in the Conference League, with Marc Guiu missing a golden chance

While it marked an important win for Enzo Maresca, he would also be concerned about the efficiency of his attackers

Nonetheless, the Blues will hope to continue their winning tangent when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League

Marc Guiu’s competitive start for Chelsea in their UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Servette on Thursday night was marked by a glaring miss.

Despite a promising start from Guiu, the 18-year-old was guilty of spurning a chance that was easier to score than to miss.

Marc Guiu missed a glorious opportunity in Chelsea's win against Servette in the Conference League.

Source: Getty Images

Nevertheless, Chelsea secured victory through goals by Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke, granting Enzo Maresca his first win as Blues manager, The Telegraph reports.

Maresca made several changes to the lineup that fell to Manchester City in their Premier League opener, giving Guiu his first start since his summer move from Barcelona.

The Spaniard's performance was a mixed bag.

He integrated well with Chelsea’s attacking force, making insightful runs and connecting effectively with his teammates.

Marc Guiu produces miss-of-the-season contender

In one memorable moment, Guiu pressed Servette’s goalkeeper, Jeremy Frick, and managed to steal the ball from him, presenting himself with a golden opportunity to score into an open net.

However, the young forward's chance was squandered.

His initial attempt was weak and easily saved by Frick, who had recovered quickly from the error.

Guiu’s subsequent effort was also denied, resulting in what might be described as a potential miss-of-the-season contender.

Fans react to Guiu's miss vs Servette

The miss quickly became a hot topic on social media, with fans sharing their reactions:

@ErnestooPa commented:

“I don’t think this boy is a striker. How could you delay before kicking the ball, lol?”

@luwabiyi mused:

“Imagine Jamie Vardy in that position; the net would be in tatters.”

@Naz1Messi jested:

“I heard it was a steal from Chelsea.”

@Sy_Cache quipped:

“What a sh*t show 😂😂.”

Despite the missed chance, Guiu’s overall performance showed promise, per Goal, and he will look to refine his finishing as Chelsea moves forward in their European campaign.

