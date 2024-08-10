Andre Onana's penalty antics against Erling Haaland failed spectacularly as Manchester United lost the Community Shield

Alejandro Garnacho thought he had scored the match-winner, but Bernardo Silva netted a late equaliser, forcing the game into extra-time

Despite gaining an advantage after the first kick, United eventually lost the shootout 7-6 to Manchester City on Saturday afternoon

Andre Onana found himself on the wrong side of mind games during the 2024 Community Shield clash between Manchester United and Manchester City, particularly when facing Erling Haaland in the penalty shootout.

Up until that moment, the Cameroonian goalkeeper had been solid, but his attempt to outsmart Haaland turned into a lesson in humility.

Andre Onana tried to 'deceive' Erling Haaland during the penalty shootouts of the 2024 Community Shield between Manchester United and Manchester City. Photo by Stu Forster.

Haaland leaves Andre Onana red-faced after penalty antics

As the penalty showdown approached, Onana tried to employ a psychological trick by pointing to one side of the goal, signalling where he thought Haaland should aim.

However, in a classic case of reverse psychology gone wrong, Onana positioned himself far from the centre, hoping to deceive the Norwegian forward.

Haaland, unfazed by the theatrics, calmly slotted the ball into the opposite corner as Onana helplessly dived the other way.

The sight of Onana’s failed gamble left Haaland in stitches, laughing at the irony of the situation.

Erling's goal actually spurred the Citizens on as United's Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans both missed their penalties, handing Pep Guardiola's men the Community Shield.

This wasn't the first time Onana had tried—and failed—with such tactics.

During a pre-season match against Arsenal, the 28-year-old attempted a similar strategy against Gabriel Magalhaes.

Onana boldly told the Brazilian defender where to aim his shot, but when the ball was struck, he dived in the opposite direction.

Gabriel, seeing through the charade, cheekily told Onana to "shut up" after successfully converting his penalty.

