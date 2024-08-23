Luis Castro has made a bold claim about winning the Saudi League despite Al-Nassr's opening-day draw

The Portuguese tactician helplessly watched on as his side were held to a 1-1 stalemate on Thursday night

Up next for Castro and his charges is an away fixture against Al Feiha at the King Abdullah Stadium on August 27

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro remains optimistic about his team's chances of clinching the Saudi Pro League title despite a disappointing start to the 2024/25 season.

The Riyadh-based club began their campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Al Raed on Thursday night, a result that left fans and players alike disappointed.

Al-Nassr, under Castro’s guidance, had a trophyless run last season, save for their Arab Cup triumph.

Al-Nassr held to a frustrating draw

It was imperative they commenced the new season on a winning note. However, the league opener, which seemed destined for a routine win, turned into a challenging affair.

CGTN reports that Cristiano Ronaldo, the team’s talisman, opened the scoring with a classic header, expertly connecting with a cross from Sadio Mane.

However, Al-Nassr's persistent defensive vulnerabilities resurfaced after half-time.

A careless shirt pull by Euro 2024 winner Aymeric Laporte resulted in a penalty, which Mohammed Fouzair expertly converted.

The equaliser stunned Al-Nassr, and despite their efforts to regain the lead, including a Ronaldo goal that was disallowed for a marginal offside, the match ended in a draw, per Goal.

Al-Nassr coach confident on winning Saudi League

Reflecting on the outcome, Castro emphasized the need for improvement in specific areas, particularly the mental aspect of the game.

“We are working on the psychological side; our technical performance is good, and the numbers speak for themselves,” he noted during the post-match press conference, as reported by The Nassr Zone.

Despite the setback, the 62-year-old manager remains resolute in his pursuit of the league title, a feat Al-Nassr last achieved in the 2018/19 season.

“I will not give up, and we can win the league,” Castro declared, signalling his determination to guide the team to glory.

Ronaldo frustrated by opening day draw

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo experienced a mixed start to the season as Al-Nassr drew with Al Raed in their Saudi League opener.

A disallowed goal left Ronaldo visibly frustrated, and social media footage captured him in a heated exchange with the referee, though his protests were ultimately unsuccessful.

