Fabrizio Romano has provided new details regarding swirling reports of Luis Diaz joining Manchester City

According to reports emanating from Spain, Diaz has agreed to a five-year deal with the Premier League champions

Meanwhile, the player in question has an active contract with Liverpool, which runs from now up to 2027

Reports from Spain have sparked controversy by suggesting Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has agreed to join Manchester City.

The Colombian winger, who has attracted interest from some of Europe's bigwigs, may now be heading to the Premier League champions in a surprising move.

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on reports suggesting Luis Diaz has agreed a deal to join Manchester City. Photos by Visionhaus.

Is Luis Diaz joining Manchester City from Liverpool?

According to El Chiringuito TV, Man City has initiated negotiations with Díaz, and the player has reportedly consented to a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The proposed deal is said to be worth £59.8 million, reflecting City’s commitment to bolstering their squad.

Fabrizio Romano reacts to Luis Diaz transfer rumours

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, known for his reliable updates with his signature phrase "Here We Go," has poured cold water on the speculation.

Romano indicates that City’s sources have denied any agreement with Díaz, casting doubt on the transfer’s validity.

Why Man City might be interested in Luis Diaz?

With Julian Alvarez’s recent move to Atlético Madrid, Manchester City is actively searching for a replacement.

Díaz, who has impressed with his performances, including a standout display in Liverpool's recent 4-1 pre-season victory over Sevilla, is reportedly on City’s radar.

The 27-year-old, who returned to the Reds' pre-season training last week, is under contract with the Merseyside club until 2027, as noted by This Is Anfield.

Amid growing interest from Barcelona and PSG, Liverpool might look to offer improved terms to secure his long-term future at Anfield.

Manchester City eyeing Rodrygo as Alvarez's replacement

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Rodrygo de Goes remains a top target for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Reports indicate that City is evaluating several options after selling Alvarez, including Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Rodrygo is also under consideration, with the Real Madrid forward reportedly being Guardiola's preferred choice.

