Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Al-Nassr with a goal, showcasing his enduring quality following his participation in the 2024 UEFA European Championship in the summer.

The 39-year-old superstar, who missed pre-season with the Saudi club, made an immediate impact upon his return.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to club football with a goal and assist as Al-Nassr beat Al Taawoun. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo scores in first Al-Nassr game since Euro 2024

After the break, Ronaldo found the net in classic style, per Goal.

Receiving a precise pass from Sultan Al Ghannam, the veteran Portuguese forward calmly slotted the ball home, doubling Al-Nassr's lead.

This goal was not only his first of the 2024/25 season but also a continuation of his remarkable scoring record, setting up Ayman Yahya for the opening goal earlier in the match.

True to form, Cristiano celebrated his 57th-minute strike with his iconic 'Siuu' celebration, much to the delight of the fans.

According to the Nassr Zone, The goal further cemented his place in football history, as he became the first player to score in 23 consecutive seasons since starting his professional career at Sporting Lisbon.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Next on the agenda for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr is a high-stakes clash against their arch-rivals, Al-Hilal, in the Saudi Super Cup final.

Hilal reached the final after a dramatic comeback, forcing a penalty shootout to secure their spot.

The upcoming match will reignite the fierce rivalry between the two Riyadh clubs.

Last season, they battled for every major trophy, with Al-Hilal narrowly edging out Ronaldo's side.

As the Knights of Najd prepare to face their familiar foes, all eyes will be on Ronaldo, whose experience and goal-scoring prowess could prove decisive in what promises to be another thrilling chapter in Saudi Arabian football.

