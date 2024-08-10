Cristiano Ronaldo has spelt out an ambitious dream for his sons as he approaches the end of his glistening football career

As he prepares to hand over the baton, Ronaldo's dream is clear: to see his sons surpass his legendary status

Meanwhile, the ex-Real Madrid forward is preparing for the upcoming Saudi Pro League season with Al-Nassr

As Cristiano Ronaldo nears the final chapter of his illustrious career, he's already charting a path for the next generation of his family.

The Portuguese superstar, who burst onto the scene from Sporting Lisbon's renowned academy, has built a football legacy that few can rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a hearty laugh alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., during his presentation as an Al-Nassr player on January 3, 2023. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

From smashing goal-scoring records to collecting Ballon d'Ors, Ronaldo has achieved virtually everything in the sport he holds dear.

However, as the saying goes, "what goes up must come down," and at 39, Ronaldo is now savouring the twilight of his career in the Saudi Pro League.

While he may not have added to his silverware collection during his time in the Gulf, his goal-scoring prowess remains as sharp as ever.

According to ESPN, last season, he set a new league record by netting an astounding 35 goals in just 31 matches.

Ronaldo grooming his son to takeover

As his playing days wind down, Ronaldo is already grooming his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., to carry on the family tradition.

The younger Ronaldo has had the privilege of honing his skills in the youth academies of some of the world's most prestigious clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Currently, he's part of Al-Nassr's junior team, where the expectations are as high as his father's legendary achievements.

Ronaldo's football ambition for his sons

But Ronaldo's ambitions for his son don't stop at merely following in his footsteps.

In a bold and confident prediction, the Al-Nassr captain has expressed his desire for Cristiano Jr. to elevate the family's name even further.

"My dream is that when I retire, I see my sons raising the name of our family in football," the Portuguese ace said, as quoted by CristianoXtra.

The teenager has already shown promising signs of entering the professional ranks, and Ronaldo envisions him reaching even greater heights.

Ronaldo building lavish residence in Portugal as retirement home

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is sparing no expense in creating what could become the most lavish residence in Portugal.

The 39-year-old football icon is constructing an opulent mansion in the upscale beach town of Cascais, which he plans to use as his retirement retreat.

The estate, which will be completed later this year, is poised to become the most expensive home in the country once finished.

