Ghanaians have taken to social media to voice their displeasure after Aziz Issah and David Oduro were left on the bench during Barcelona B's humiliating 3-0 loss to SD Ponferradina at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The teenage duo, who have struggled to secure consistent playing time this season, were once again sidelined, sparking concerns about their development and future prospects with the team.

Both players have made only limited appearances during the ongoing campaign, leaving fans frustrated at their lack of opportunities.

Many Ghanaians believe that Barcelona B could have achieved a better result if the coaching staff had shown more faith in Issah and Oduro by starting them or at least bringing them on during the game.

The Catalan side's defeat was sealed by a Lancho goal in the 32nd minute, followed by second-half strikes from J.L. Cortés and Carrique.

Fans argue that the inclusion of the Ghanaian youngsters could have brought a different dynamic to the match and possibly prevented such a heavy loss.

The ongoing lack of playing time for Issah and Oduro has raised questions about their integration into the team and whether they can fulfil their potential at the club.

@walter__simple said:

"Sack the coach. He hates the Ghanaian players."

@walchavito added:

"I don't understand why the Ghanaian players are not playing. What is the meaning of this?"

@CarlosDdX posted:

"Play the Ghanaians. An opponent is sent off in the first minute and you end up losing 0-3. This is serious, eh?"

@NoahDarvichismo commented:

"Albert Sánchez OUT. He's not ready to play Oduro and Issah."

Ghanaian duo make Barca debut

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana Premier League stars Aziz Issah and David Oduro have finally made their debut for Barca Atletic in Spain.

The ex-Dreams FC and Accra Lions players made their first appearance for the club in the league game against Real Sociedad B on Monday night.

Both players had to wait for all necessary documents to be cleared before joining the matchday squad.

