Barcelona secured their third consecutive victory to kick off the new La Liga season, earning a 2-1 comeback win against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night.

However, the triumph was marred by a potentially serious injury to one of their brightest young talents.

Barcelona's Marc Benal was in serious pain following an incident in the final stages of the match against Rayo Vallecano. Photo by Denis Doyle.

Marc Benal suffers knee injury

Midfielder Marc Bernal impressed in pre-season and quickly earned the crucial pivot role in the Barcelona squad.

The 17-year-old, making his third consecutive start, delivered another outstanding performance but was forced off late in the game due to a serious knee injury after a collision with Rayo's Isi Palazón in the 99th minute.

Seen as Sergio Busquets' heir, Benal was on track to complete the match before the unfortunate incident.

The Spanish teenager was quickly sidelined, unable to bear any weight on his left leg.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Barça held on for the win, though Bernal’s injury could have significant long-term implications.

However, with injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, and potential replacements like Andreas Christensen and Eric García also unavailable, Barça now faces a significant depth issue in that position.

Hansi Flick reacts to Benal injury

Hansi Flick would have been thrilled with the win if not for the late injury to Bernal.

The Spaniard was in significant pain after an incident in the closing minutes, and Flick told Movistar+ via Diario AS that Barcelona is now worried about their latest teenage sensation.

“Bernal is injured and it doesn’t look good. We’ll see tomorrow. The victory is sad. Nobody is happy in the dressing room.

“We don’t know anything about Bernal, we’ve only been able to see him in the locker room. It hurts to see him like this because he had a great game. I just want to send him my best wishes.”The 17-year-old standout of Barça's preseason secured a key role as the starting holding midfielder in Hansi Flick’s system.

Olmo scores debut goal for Barcelona

