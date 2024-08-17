Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for Al Nassr, but his quest for a trophy in Saudi Arabia continues as Al Hilal decisively defeated their rivals.

The Portugal superstar started strong, scoring with a sharp, opportunistic finish by tapping in from close range after a smart cut-back.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr but his wait for a trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on, as Al-Hilal came from behind to record a 4-1 win to win the Super Cup. Photo: @brfootball.

However, his frustration with his teammates became evident during a disappointing second half.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ignited a wonderful comeback for Al Hilal in the 55th minute, bursting into the box after a clever one-two and powering a shot into the roof of the net.

Aleksandar Mitrovic quickly doubled Al Hilal's lead by scoring twice in six minutes, first with a powerful header and then with a close-range finish inside the six-yard box.

Both goals came after Al Hilal once again breached Al Nassr's defence.

Malcom secured a fourth goal in the 72nd minute, capitalizing on a poor touch from goalkeeper Bento to steal the ball and tap it into an empty net.

What's next for Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal?

Al Nassr will resume league play on August 22 against Al-Raed, while Al Hilal will face Al Akhdoud on Saturday.

Ronaldo achieves new milestone

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another milestone in his legendary career during his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 season.

By scoring against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo extended his remarkable streak of netting at least one goal in 23 consecutive seasons, a run that began with his professional debut for Sporting Lisbon.

This consistency highlights his longevity and adaptability, traits that have kept him at the pinnacle of football for over two decades.

