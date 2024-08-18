Manchester City began their Premier League title defence on a winning note with a 2-0 victory against Chelsea

Despite making incursions, Enzo Maresca's men were far from a finished article against the Citizens

Here are the five key takeaways from the maiden blockbuster of the 2024/25 Premier League season

Chelsea's hopes of challenging the reigning Premier League champions were dashed in a disappointing outing at Stamford Bridge.

In Enzo Maresca's Premier League debut as Blues head coach, the team faltered, suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Citizens on Sunday.

Erling Haaland was on target as Manchester City handed Chelsea their maiden defeat of the season on August 18, 2024. Photos by Catherine Ivill - AMA and Darren Walsh.

The loss not only highlighted the Blues' struggles but also underscored City's ease in initiating their quest for a historic fifth consecutive Premier League title.

City's defence effectively neutralised Chelsea's Cole Palmer's threats, while Maresca's ambitions for a strong start in west London were quickly derailed.

The game demonstrated a clear gap in tactical execution, with Chelsea lacking the cohesion and precision required to challenge a team of City's calibre.

The 5 things we learned from Chelsea vs Man City clash

YEN.com.gh delves into five key takeaways from this early-season blockbuster, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be an exciting 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

1. Jackson not the man, Chelsea needs a proper finisher

Last season, despite facing criticism, Nicolas Jackson managed 14 Premier League goals for Chelsea. However, for a club with aspirations of securing a top-four finish or even challenging for the title, this tally falls short.

As they strengthened their squad, the Blues missed out on securing a marquee striker—an area where they struggled last season.

This deficiency was glaring in their opening match against Manchester City. Jackson had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half and squandered a good opportunity after the break, shooting straight at Ederson.

With the club reportedly eyeing Victor Osimhen, Jackson's performance and the opening-day result might just push Chelsea to accelerate their pursuit of a top-tier forward.

2. Passing from the back still a problem for the Blues

The modern demand for ball-playing goalkeepers often leads to costly errors as they juggle the dual responsibilities of shot-stopping and initiating attacks.

Enzo Maresca has tasked Robert Sanchez with this role at Chelsea.

The former Brighton goalkeeper made crucial saves against Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Bernardo Silva but also showed signs of vulnerability.

He narrowly escaped punishment for a poor pass to Kevin De Bruyne and had a hand in City's second goal, which he would rather forget.

If Maresca insists on using a goalkeeper as a libero, he might need to explore the market for a more suitable candidate or reconsider using the sidelined Kepa Arrizabalaga to implement his tactical vision.

3. Enzo Fernandez needs to step up

This doesn't seem like the same Enzo Fernandez who shone in Argentina's midfield during the 2022 World Cup.

Since his €121 million move from Benfica, his form at Chelsea has been inconsistent.

As captain against Manchester City, the 23-year-old struggled in the first half, often outpaced in midfield.

While he managed a few incisive passes, his defensive efforts were lacking, allowing City's attackers to bypass him too easily, as noted by The Independent.

Fernandez did find some promising positions in attack and attempted to link up play, but none of his efforts paid off.

He must elevate his leadership to succeed, especially when Chelsea faces intense pressure.

4. Man City not in full gear, but a problem for rivals

Don't let the scoreline fool you—Manchester City was far from their best, and the Premier League champions will be relieved to leave Stamford Bridge with a win.

Missing their midfield anchor, Rodri, City struggled to deliver the dazzling football we've come to expect under Pep Guardiola.

Yet, even on an off day, they possess a level of clinical efficiency that few Premier League teams can match.

With the depth and quality in their attacking ranks, City can weather tough patches and still find a way to grind out results until they hit their stride, as evidenced against Chelsea on Sunday.

5. Erling Haaland doesn’t need many touches to score

Erling Haaland epitomizes lethal efficiency.

The 24-year-old centre-forward picked up right where he left off last season, showcasing his formidable presence on the field.

Following an intense, Rambo-like training regimen during pre-season, the former Borussia Dortmund striker sliced through Chelsea's defence to net the opening goal, per Goal.

Remarkably, it was his 91st goal in just 100 appearances for Manchester City, achieved with only three touches in the match.

This highlights Haaland's extraordinary ability to inflict damage with minimal involvement, proving he needs very little to make a significant impact.

Man City boss hints at zero motivation win EPL

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's unexpected lack of enthusiasm for this season's Premier League title.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss hinted that winning another Premier League crown isn’t his main priority—at least not for the moment.

