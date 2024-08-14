Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, seemed to find fault with officiating after his side crashed out of the Champions League

The Turkish club, who have not made the Champions League group stages in over a decade, lost 3-2 to LOSC Lille on aggreate

They will now turn their attention to the second tier of European club competition, UEFA Europa League

Jose Mourinho appeared to express frustration with the officiating after Fenerbahce's agonizing exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The seasoned Portuguese manager watched as his ambitions of leading the Yellow Canaries into Europe’s top-tier competition were dashed by LOSC Lille on Tuesday night.

Fenerbahce entered the second leg trailing 2-1 and faced a daunting task at the electric Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

True to Mourinho's style, his team began with intensity, creating several chances, but they struggled to convert them into goals.

Despite their relentless pressure, it wasn’t until stoppage time in the 90th minute that they finally broke the deadlock, courtesy of an own goal by Bafode Diakite.

However, the joy was short-lived. In extra time, Jonathan David coolly slotted home a penalty, leveling the match on the night and securing a 3-2 aggregate victory for Lille, per Goal.

The result condemned Mourinho's side to the Europa League, a competition he previously conquered with Manchester United in 2017 and with FC Porto in 2003, when it was known as the UEFA Cup.

Mourinho criticises referees after Champions League exit

Reflecting on the outcome, Mourinho hinted that external factors, particularly officiating, could be the key to his success or failure in the Europa League.

When asked about Fenerbahce’s chances in the competition, the 'Special One' cryptically alluded to the possibility of interference.

"If we can do well in the Europa League... if, if, if. But we can achieve something special with those ifs. I can't say more without getting into trouble," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Pressed to clarify his use of "if," Jose referenced his controversial experience with AS Roma in the 2023 Europa League final against Sevilla, where he had a heated exchange with referee Anthony Taylor post-match.

"If you want to understand the ifs, I suggest you watch the Roma-Sevilla final from 2022-23. That should make everything clear," he added.

French-born Ghanaian defender heaps praise on Mourinho

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Djiku expressed his admiration for legendary manager José Mourinho after joining Turkish giants Fenerbahçe.

Djiku described Mourinho as a football legend and a great tactician, highlighting his excitement about learning from the two-time Champions League winner.

