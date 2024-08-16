Chelsea signing Pedro Neto could have joined Arsenal this summer, but for manager Mikel Arteta

The Gunners showed interest in the Portuguese, but Arteta ensured the deal did not see daylight

Nonetheless, the former Wolves star could make his debut for Chelsea against Manchester City

Pedro Neto became Chelsea's 10th signing in the summer transfer window after he completed a £54million deal earlier this week.

The 24-year-old, who previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, signed a seven-year contract with the Blues, marking him as a long-term addition to the squad.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, prevented Pedro Neto from joining the Gunners due to a peculiar reason. Photos by Marc Atkins and Vincenzo Izzo.

Source: Getty Images

When was Pedro Neto unveiled as a Chelsea player?

Neto was introduced to the Stamford Bridge faithful at halftime during Chelsea's final pre-season match against Inter Milan on Sunday, August 17.

What is Pedro's jersey number?

He will wear the No.19 jersey for the upcoming season, the number last worn by Albanian striker Armando Broja.

Did Chelsea steal a march on Arsenal on Pedro Neto?

Neto’s journey to Chelsea could have taken a different route.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were keen on securing his services, with Arsenal, in particular, identifying him as a key target for the future.

Why did Mikel Arteta block Arsenal from signing Pedro?

The Gunners withdrew from the Neto race, not due to financial concerns but because of a specific worry from their manager, Mikel Arteta.

ESPN reports via Metro that Arteta's hesitation stemmed from Neto's injury history, which has been a significant factor in recent seasons.

What is Pedro Neto's injury history?

The concern wasn’t unfounded.

Neto has struggled with multiple injuries, including hamstring issues last season that limited him to just 20 Premier League appearances, per Sky Sports.

The previous year, an ankle injury restricted him to only 18 games.

What does Pedro Neto bring to Chelsea?

Despite these setbacks, if Neto can maintain his fitness, Chelsea will have a highly dangerous winger at their disposal.

When fully fit, his ability to deliver on the pitch could add a new dimension to Chelsea's attack, potentially making him a key player in their pursuit of success this season.

The 4 players expected to leave Chelsea

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh examined the four players expected to leave Chelsea ahead of the 2024/25 season.

With a bloated squad, the Stamford Bridge outfit will look to trim some names from their roster.

Key among them is out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku, who is bent on reuniting with former boss Antonio Conte at Napoli.

