Manchester City kicked off their Premier League title defence with an easy 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovačić on either side of halftime ensured that City continued their dominance over the Blues, dealing a blow to Enzo Maresca in his first competitive game as Chelsea’s manager.

According to The Standard, the defeat extended Chelsea's dismal record against Man City, who have been a thorn in their side since the 2021 Champions League final.

In their last 10 competitive encounters, the Blues have scored just five goals, while City has found the net 18 times, per FC Tables, underscoring the gulf in class between the two sides.

Despite showing some promise in patches, Chelsea's inability to break down City’s defence proved costly.

How City triumphed over Chelsea without hitting top gear

Analysing Chelsea’s continued struggles against the reigning champions, CAF-accredited Ghanaian sports journalist Kelvin Owusu-Ansah pointed to the clear superiority of City’s squad.

He told YEN.com.gh, "Manchester City’s quality is still a cut above. Even on a difficult day, they find ways to hurt opponents.

"Haaland’s instinctive finish opened the scoring, and Kovačić’s intelligence secured the second. Chelsea’s only comparable player in creativity was Cole Palmer, but he was effectively neutralised today."

Kelvin also highlighted Chelsea’s defensive frailties, which remain a significant concern.

"Colwill and Fofana were indecisive, and there’s a noticeable lack of confidence in the final third.

"Jackson and Nkunku struggled to make the right decisions, and with Palmer unable to influence the game, Chelsea’s attack lacked serious threat."

The 5 takeaways from Chelsea vs Man City showdown

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh explored five key insights from the Chelsea vs Man City showdown, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an exciting 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The match highlighted a noticeable tactical gap, with Chelsea struggling to find the cohesion and precision needed to compete against a team of City's calibre.

