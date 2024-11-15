Ghana's new jerseys, designed by Puma, have been unveiled ahead of the Black Stars' game against Angola

The former African champions will face the Palancas Negras in Luanda with the objective of getting their first win

The Black Stars have struggled in the qualification run, losing two and drawing two of their previous four matches

The new Black Stars jerseys have been unveiled ahead of Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The jerseys designed by German kit manufacturers Puma come in home and away shirts as well as pre-game apparel.

The home jersey, predominantly white, has a touch of Ghanaian colours. It has a V-neck shape, where the little stars are ingrained. The traditional symbols of Ghana are also transparently designed in it.

Puma unveils Ghana's new jerseys ahead of Angola game in Luanda. Photo: Twitter/ @pumafootball.

The away jersey, which is yellow, has the same designs and also a V-neck. Each jersey costs GHC 1600, while the pre-game shirt is priced at GHC 1015.

In a video shared on social media, Puma unveiled the jerseys of countries they produced kits for, including Ghana with beautiful models wearing it for the first time.

However, it is unclear if the Black Stars will wear the jerseys for the first time ahead of their match against Angola in Luanda on Friday evening.

The Black Stars desperately need a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ghana ready for the Angola game

Ahead of the crucial encounter, the Black Stars' coach, Otto Addo, stated that the team is prepared for their opponents, who have already secured a place in the tournament.

He said, as quoted by the FA's official website: "Yeah, these are difficult games. You can't take it for granted that they will play, let's say, 50 per cent or so. I know that they (Angola) will be 100 per cent ready.

It's going to be difficult; it's an away game. It's going to be very, very tight, I know. But I think mentally the boys are ready. I'm looking forward to that game. It's time for our first victory in this competition. I think it's a great opportunity to keep the chance alive."

