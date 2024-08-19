Ghana Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has opened up on his plans for sport

The NPP flagbearer has pledged to support clubs in the Ghana Premier League

Bawumia will lead the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party, in the December election

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed his elaborate plan for sports if voted as the country's next head of state.

Dr Bawumia launched his manifesto ahead of the December election on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

With high-ranking members and party faithful gathered at the GST in Takoradi, the Vice President promised to improve the Ghana Premier League by supporting clubs with a bus.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pledges to buy buses for Ghana Premier League clubs.

"We will support the revival of the Premier League and clubs to improve commercial viability and create related jobs by directing policy through the National Lottery Authority and the Gaming Commission to establish and fund a sports employment module to assist Premier clubs fund operational expenses including pre -player remuneration and also we will provide a bus to each Premier League club," he said, as shared on social media.

Dr Bawumia also touched on Ghana's performance at the just-ended Olympic Games in Paris, stating a plan will be in place to start preparations for the LA 2028, as reported by My Joy Online.

Ghana Premier League needs attention

The Ghanaian topflight has struggled in recent times, and the next season will begin without a headline sponsor. This has made it difficult for clubs in the top division to finance their expenses, and mostly run at a loss at the end of the campaign.

Players in the Ghanaian have had to resort to leaving the country for greener pastures at relatively countries lower in ranking.

An initiative to support the Ghana Premier League will be welcoming for clubs and players.

GFA to introduce VAR to GPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has disclosed his outfit's strategy for improving officiating in the country.

Refereeing in the various divisions of Ghanaian football, especially the Premier League, has come under intense scrutiny following questionable officiating.

Fans and clubs have complained about the integrity of the domestic topflight and the credibility of the winners of the various competitions last season.

