Honourable Kobena Woyome has disclosed the amount spent on accreditation at the African Games

The multi-sport competition was hosted by Ghana between February and March 2024

The Sports Ministry has come under pressure for the millions of dollars spent on the competition

Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Honourable Kobena Mensah Woyome has disclosed that a whopping amount of $4.5m was spent on the games management system and media accreditation at the African Games.

Honourable Woyome, a ranking member of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament has called for the probe of monies spent at the multi-sport events.

His comment comes a few days after the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation were in disagreement over a $3.6m amount paid for the coverage of the games.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament had also stated that they discovered $15m was also paid for feeding athletes for the 18-day tournament, as reported by My Joy Online.

“Even the games management system itself…the cost of putting it together and even the standard we all know anytime we go to such events at the continental level, you notice that if you are even a journalist that is going to cover the event,” he told Joy FM, as quoted by Pulse.

“The accreditation process and the tags given…we did not see any of those but do you know how much we spent? As we are told, it was $4.5 million for that. So what actually went into it? So I have even written to ATOS, for answers.”

Ghana hosts successful African Games

The West African nation hosted several countries from the continent in one of the most exciting African Games in recent times.

The competition saw over thousands of athletes compete for several laurels during the two-week event in Ghana.

Nigeria and Ghana rekindled their rivalry on the track while North African nations Egypt and Tunisia swept the most medals.

Hon Woyome opens up on feeding expense

