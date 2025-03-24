A Barcelona player, once valued at €80 million, now has a market value of just €5 million, reflecting his dramatic decline in form

Ansu Fati, once hailed as one of the brightest young stars to emerge from Barcelona's La Masia academy, has seen his career take an unexpected turn in recent seasons.

From being valued at €80 million just a few seasons ago to now having a market value of just €5 million per Diario Sport, the 22-year-old winger's trajectory has left many football fans wondering what went wrong.

Ansu Fati's promising start

Fati’s journey to stardom began at an incredibly young age. At just 16 years old, he broke into the first team at Barcelona, making an immediate impact with his speed, skill, and maturity beyond his years. His breakthrough came in the 2019-2020 season, where he became the youngest ever player to score for Barcelona in La Liga. The world quickly took notice, and Fati's potential was undeniable, making the Ansu Fati market value drop really worrying.

By the 2022/23 Barcelona season, Fati had established himself as one of the team's key players, scoring 10 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions. This was seen as a sign that the Spanish international was well on his way to becoming a future star, with his market value reaching €80 million at its peak. Barcelona, under the guidance of coach Xavi, appeared to place their faith in Fati as one of the new faces of the team following the departure of Lionel Messi.

Ansu Fati's struggles begin

Despite his promising start, Fati’s progress has been severely hindered by a series of injuries at Barcelona where Ghana's 2010 World Cup star Kevin-Prince Boateng played in th 2018/19 season. A significant knee injury in 2020, which required surgery, kept him sidelined for months and had a lasting impact on his form. It was a setback that took time to recover from, and many believe that the mental and physical toll of his injury struggles affected his performances.

As the Bissau-born footballer tried to regain his best form, Barcelona's struggles on the pitch in recent seasons also contributed to his decline. The team went through a period of transition, and the competition for places in the starting lineup became fiercer. With the arrival of new signings and the increasing demands on the squad, Fati's place in the team became less certain.

Loan transfer to Brighton

In an attempt to find regular playing time and reignite his career, Fati spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. The move was seen as an opportunity for the young forward to develop further and show his ability in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

However, the spell at Brighton was far from the breakthrough Fati had hoped for. Although he made 19 appearances in the Premier League, he only scored 2 goals. His time in England failed to provide the spark that was expected, and Fati’s struggles continued.

Despite being in one of the most competitive leagues in the world, the 10-capped Spanish international was unable to make a significant impact, which has only added to concerns about his future.

Out of favor at Barcelona

Back at Barcelona, Fati's situation has only worsened. He has not featured in the squad for the last 17 competitive matches of the current season under manager Hansi Flick who reportedly is seeking to quit coaching after his Barcelona stint.

This is either due to not being selected or being sidelined with illness. This absence has raised questions about his future at the club, with many speculating whether Barcelona will look to offload him in the upcoming transfer windows.

