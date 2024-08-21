FC Barcelona are believed to be willing to allow Ilkay Gundogan to leave on a free transfer after just one season

Gundogan's potential exit at Camp Nou has left the football world stunned, including retired star Toni Kroos

Meanwhile, the player in question has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Man City

Ilkay Gundogan's potential exit from FC Barcelona has sparked a wave of reactions within the football community, reflecting the significance of his presence at the club.

Gundogan, who joined the Catalan giants after leading Manchester City to an unprecedented treble two seasons ago, might be leaving Camp Nou after just one season.

Toni Kroos was shocked about Ilkay Gundogan's potential free transfer from Barcelona to Manchester City. Photos by Eric Alonso and Image Photo Agency.

The German international was arguably Barcelona's standout performer last season, with the exception of rising star Lamine Yamal.

Gundogan's impact was undeniable. According to Transfermarkt, he played in nearly every game, 51 matches, including 36 in La Liga.

His contributions included five goals and 14 assists across all competitions, underscoring his vital role in the squad.

Is Ilkay Gundogan leaving Barcelona for Manchester City?

Given his influence, Barcelona's reported decision to allow Gundogan to depart on a free transfer has surprised many.

Speculation suggests that a return to Manchester City is on the horizon, a move that has left fans and pundits alike in disbelief.

Over the weekend, reports from Spain, as corroborated by 90Min, hinted that the 33-year-old had submitted a transfer request, citing behind-the-scenes tensions at the club.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano has since reported that Barcelona is open to letting Gundogan leave without a transfer fee despite him having two years remaining on his contract.

This development has prompted Premier League champions Manchester City to initiate talks with Gundogan's representatives, aiming to facilitate a remarkable return to the Etihad Stadium.

Toni Kroos reacts to Gundogan's potential Barcelona departure

The news of Gundogan's possible departure even caught the attention of former footballer Toni Kroos, who expressed his astonishment with a single word: "Wow," in response to Romano's announcement.

As the situation unfolds, it remains uncertain whether Gundogan will reunite with Pep Guardiola at City, explore opportunities in Turkey, or be lured by the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia.

Gundogan criticises Barcelona teammates

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Ilkay Gundogan was reportedly caught criticising his Barcelona teammates during a conversation with Real Madrid's Arda Guler after their friendly at MetLife Stadium.

In a video circulating on social media, Gundogan allegedly remarked to Guler, "They don’t play smart. If they do, they don’t use their heads".

