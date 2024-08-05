Despite Barcelona's narrow 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, Ilkay Gundogan appeared frustrated with his teammates' performance

After the match, the German-Turkish midfielder was seen talking with Arda Guler, and part of their conversation was captured by a cameraman.

This marks the third time Gundogan has voiced criticism of his teammates since joining Barcelona from Manchester City last summer

Pau Victor's impressive double secured Barcelona's 2-0 victory, marking their second win on their preseason tour of the United States.

While Hansi Flick expressed mild dissatisfaction with his team's performance, calling for more consistent pressing throughout the match, Gundogan's alleged remarks to Guler might be viewed more critically.

According to Tribuna and verified by Turkish lip readers on Reddit, an audio-less clip of Ilkay Gundogan and Arda Guler has been scrutinized.

Gundogan complains to Guler about Barcelona teammates?

Despite Gundogan being a German national team player, he was raised by Turkish parents, so their conversation likely occurred in Turkish.

In a video shared on social media, Gundogan allegedly said to Guler via Forbes:

“They don’t play intelligently. If they do, they don’t use their heads. Just look at the number of turnovers in the last 15 minutes.”

Once his Barcelona teammates catch wind of this, they may not take it well.

When Gundogan slammed Barcelona teammates

This isn’t the first time Gundogan has publicly criticised his teammates in Catalonia; it's at least the third instance.

He was notably upset in an October interview following Barcelona's first defeat of the season to eventual La Liga champions Real Madrid, implying that his teammates didn't treat the loss with the seriousness it deserved.

In April, Gundogan criticised defender Ronald Araujo following his red card for a reckless tackle on Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, though Gundogan did not mention Araujo by name.

Gundogan appears to laugh at Vinicius' dribbling attempt

