Michael Olise finally opened his goal-scoring account for Bayern Munich in their friendly match against Grasshoppers, marking a significant milestone since his summer move to the Bavarian giants.

Handed his first start under Vincent Kompany, albeit in a friendly game, Olise quickly demonstrated why he is viewed as one of football’s rising stars.

Michael Olise starred in Bayern Munich's victory over Grasshoppers in their final preparatory game ahead of the 2024/25 season. Photo by Sebastian Widmann.

Bayern vs Grasshoppers: Olise breaks deadlock with stunning goal

Stationed on his preferred right flank, the French winger was a constant threat to the Danish defence, showcasing his agility and vision.

His persistence paid off when he unleashed a powerful strike from inside the box, breaking the deadlock for Bayern.

The goal came after an intended cross from Adam Aznou was deflected, landing perfectly at Olise's feet.

FC Bayern's website reports that the former Crystal Palace star seized the moment without hesitation and drove the ball past the goalkeeper.

Olise continued to be a focal point in Bayern's attacking play until he was substituted in the 62nd minute, earning a well-deserved rest.

His impressive display will be a source of encouragement for Kompany, who is looking to build momentum as the new Bundesliga season approaches, with Wolfsburg as their first opponent.

Bayern Munich's flawless preparation ahead of Bundesliga season

According to One Football, Bayern’s pre-season has been nearly flawless, with victories over Rottach-Egern, Tottenham Hotspur (twice), Tirol, and now Grasshoppers.

Even their only blemish, a 1-1 draw with Düren, did little to dampen the optimism surrounding the squad.

Coupled with a dominant DFB Pokal win over Ulm, Bayern appears well-prepared to reclaim the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen.

What's next for Olise and Bayern?

Olise’s breakthrough performance could not have come at a better time, adding another layer of attacking depth to a team already brimming with talent ahead of their Bundesliga opener against Wolfsburg on Sunday, August 25.

His ability to adapt quickly and make an impact highlights the depth and versatility Bayern can bring to the table this season.

Olise among standout summer signings

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Michael Olise as one of the standout signings of the summer transfer window.

Known for his impressive performances at Crystal Palace, Olise has secured a dream move to Bayern Munich.

The French winger will now join forces with stars like Harry Kane and Leroy Sane as Bayern aims to reclaim its dominance at the top.

