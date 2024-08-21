Black Stars forward Inaki Williams visited the Basilica of Begina church to pray for the new season

The Ghana international was joined by teammates, fans and management of the Bilbao-based club

Williams started the season as the captain of Athletic Bilbao in their opening-day draw against Getafe

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams joined his Athletic Bilbao teammates for the visit of the Basilica of Begoña to pray for success in the new season.

The Black Stars striker captained the team in the opening game of the season as the Rojiblancos were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe at home.

Athletic Bilbao will travel to Catalunya to face Barcelona in the second La Liga game of the season.

Inaki Williams and Athletic Bilbao teammates at the Basilica of Begona. Photo: Denis Doyle Twitter/ @AthleticClub.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the trip, the players, fans and management of the club visited the Basilica of Begona, the biggest church in Bilbao to seek the blessing of the Holy Mary.

In photos shared on social media, the team hung one of their jerseys on the statue before presenting the Copa del Rey trophy to the priest of the church. It was their first major title they have won in 40 years.

Meanwhile, club president Jon Uriarte delivered a short speech as the team continued a tradition that started in 1930, as reported by the official website of Bilbao.

Williams and his junior brother Nico will be expected to play a pivotal role in the new season.

Inaki Williams ready for new campaign

The Black Stars forward will be hoping to have an even better campaign than last season, where he netted 12 league goals for Athletic Bilbao.

Williams has made 346 appearances in the Spanish league and has netted 76 goals for Athletic Bilbao.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian, an iconic figure at San Mames, has the record for the longest run of consecutive games in La Liga, as reported by 90 Min.

Williams and Ghanaian players in La Liga

La Liga has been home to players from all around the world, including stars from the African continents.

In the past, Ghanaian players have written their names in the history of the league, with the likes of Mubarak Wakaso and Michael Essien starring for some of the best teams in Spain.

