Hearts of Oak have reportedly secured the services of former Ashgold attacking midfielder Seth Osei

The Phobians stole a march on their archrival Asante Kotoko, who chased Osei's signature before the current campaign

Should all the details surrounding the deal be finalised on time, he could play his first game on Sunday, January 19

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most storied clubs, has reportedly finalised the signing of Seth Osei, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the talented midfielder’s next destination.

This acquisition signals a significant boost for the Phobians as they seek to maintain their resurgence under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Seth Osei joins Hearts of Oak

GFA statistician Mohammed Shaban confirmed Seth Osei's move to Hearts, revealing that the player has committed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

The former AshantiGold playmaker is expected to provide creativity and attacking depth, key elements the team has prioritised since their disappointing loss to fierce rivals Asante Kotoko earlier this season.

Interestingly, the playmaker was once a primary target for Kotoko before the 2024/25 campaign began.

Negotiations between Osei and the Porcupine Warriors reportedly reached an advanced stage but ultimately collapsed, paving the way for Hearts to swoop in.

Seth Osei: A career of highs and lows

The 25-year-old burst onto the Ghanaian football scene during his stint with AshantiGold SC, where his skillful displays earned him widespread acclaim.

However, his journey since then has been marked by inconsistency.

After leaving AshantiGold, Osei has joined a myriad of clubs on a short-term basis.

He once played for Israeli side Hapoel Kfar Saba. Unfortunately, his time in Israel was short. He played in just six matches before parting ways with the club.

Earlier in his career, Osei had a standout spell with Baladiyat El Mahalla, helping the Egyptian side secure promotion to the top flight.

According to Ghanasoccernet, during his 22 appearances, he contributed six goals and five assists, showcasing the technical abilities that made him one of the most sought-after talents on the local market.

Before his transfer to Hearts, Seth signed for South African Premier League side TS Galaxy.

Immediate expectations

The Phobians would hope Osei will recapture the form that once made him a coveted asset in Ghanaian football.

His creativity, combined with his vision and quick feet, could provide the attacking spark needed to keep Hearts competitive.

If all formalities surrounding his transfer are completed in time, the 25-year-old could don the Rainbow jersey as early as Sunday, January 19, when the team travels to Samreboi to face FC Samartex in a critical league clash.

With the club’s renewed form and ambitions, his addition could serve as a pivotal turning point in its quest for success this season as it competes on all fronts.

For Osei, this represents a fresh opportunity to reignite his career and establish himself as a key player for one of Ghana’s most iconic teams.

Hearts announce the transfer of top talent to Denmark

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hearts of Oak announced the transfer of their emerging talent, Saani Isshak Mohammed, to Danish outfit AC Horsens.

The Phobians took to their official social media channels to celebrate Saani's growth and express appreciation for his impactful contributions to the club.

