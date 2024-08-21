Salis Abdul Samed has been attracting interest from clubs in the French Ligue 1 this season

The Ghana international has fallen down the pecking order at RC Lens under manager Will Still

The Black Stars player is expected to join a new club before the transfer window shuts later in August

Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been demoted to the reserve side of French club RC Lens, leaving his future at the club in doubt.

Having enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign in the 2023/24 season when he joined from Clermont Foot, the 24-year-old endured a tough second year.

This season, the former Clermont Foot midfielder is not in the plans of manager Will Still, who has relegated him to the second team.

Despite his current situation, several clubs in Ligue 1 have shown interest and are working on an offer to sign him before the transfer window closes.

According to Get Football News France, the Black Stars midfielder is being monitored by three clubs, including UEFA Champions League-bound Stade Brestois. The other two clubs are Saint-Etienne and FC Nantes.

Abdul Samed's rich experience in the league could be valuable to any of the clubs hoping to seal a deal with Lens. The defensive midfielder has made 91 appearances in Ligue 1 since moving to France in 2021, per Transfermarkt.

RC Lens changes affect Abdul Samed

RC Lens are undergoing several changes, which has led to the sale of some key players including Elye Wahi. Defender Kevin Danso, who has been an integral member of the team is reportedly on his way to join Italian outfit Atalanta BC.

Part of the reason for the changes has been due to financial constraints while manager Will Still also tries to keep a small squad for the new season.

Lens finished seventh last season, failing to qualify for Europe after a return to the Champions League in twenty years.

Salisu ready for new Ligue 1 season

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars centre-back Mohammed Salisu is poised for the season ahead after a successful pre-season with French giants AS Monaco.

The Ghana international, who joined Monaco last summer from Southampton, spent most of last season on the sidelines due to injuries.

However, after a strong finish to the campaign, the 25-year-old took part in pre-season and was in good shape, starring in the 3-0 victory over Barcelona to wrap up preparations.

