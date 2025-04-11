Richard Nii Armah Quaye, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, cruised on his private jet and got busy at work while he travelled

The Bills Microcredit boss took out a small laptop from his bag and looked busy as he got to work on the machine and had a discussion with an associate

On the jet, the multi-millionaire business mogul was surrounded by close associates who were sharply dressed in formal outfits while he also rocked a suit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye shared a video of himself working on his private jet, sparking admiration from social media users.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye travels in a private jet. Photo source: richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on Instagram, the CEO of Bills Microcredit flew in a private jet branded with his initials, RNAQ. He was dressed in a suit and appeared focused as he worked on a small laptop during the flight. He was also seen having a discussion with one of his associates.

Richard was surrounded by a group of well-dressed associates in formal wear, believed to be close members of his team. The atmosphere on board suggested excitement as well as a serious business setting, even while in the air.

The private jet is one of many luxury items Richard has acquired recently prior to his 40th birthday party, which was one of the most talked-about events on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar.

Earlier, he bought a Bugatti Chiron, adding to the growing list of expensive assets he now owns. Richard Nii Armah Quaye makes his money through Bills Microcredit, Quick Angels and other companies he has heavily invested in.

He recently disclosed details about his early struggles in an interview. He spoke about selling akpeteshie at Korle Gonno and washing thousands of plates a day when he worked as a dishwasher. Today, he is considered one of Ghana’s most successful young entrepreneurs.

Ghanaians praise Richard Nii Quaye

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gloriaosarfo said:

"LEAD, BUILD and INSPIRE...DEEP👌🏼Keep INSPIRING Champ."

estherobeng25 wrote:

"Tapping into this blessings...I will live Blessed."

kwesiobengjnr wrote:

"God please bless me like this 😢,ano go take do woman matter Abeg."

baobab_psc commented:

"More grease to his elbow. Ghanaians are making Ghana proud."

esther75620518 said:

"I’m impressed well done Sir, I like hard working men who don’t depend on women."

real_GhostMode commented:

"Do you see a man skillful in his work, he shall stand before Kings and not mere men."

83c097b6f2984b3 reacted:

"Well done to him. My simple, poor man's advice to him will be to stay away from Ghana media. Advertise your businesses, not yourself."

Shatta Wale hosts Peller in his house

Shatta Wale also recently hosted Nigerian streamer Peller in his luxurious home.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician showed the young man a good time and even allowed him to drive his new BMW.

Many social media users were pleased with the cordial relationship between the dancehall star and the young Nigerian content creator.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh