Ex-lover of Kevin De Bruyne, Caroline Lijnen, previously shared her reasons for cheating on the Manchester City playmaker with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Although they are now teammates for Belgium, it’s understandable if the two players aren’t on the best of terms, given that De Bruyne's first love was involved with Courtois while she was still with him.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois have had a rocky relationship, highlighted by a love triangle with Caroline Lijnen, who cheated on De Bruyne with Courtois. Photos: Julian Finney/Joe Prior.

Why Caroline cheated on De Bruyne with Courtois

Caroline once stated that she sought revenge on De Bruyne through her relationship with Courtois because the goalkeeper was attentive, listened to her, and even cooked her a meal—something De Bruyne hadn’t done in three years.

She told Belgian publication Story Magazine via Daily Star:

"That evening, Thibaut offered me what I had not received during a three-year relationship with Kevin.

"With Thibaut, I could talk about anything and everything, and he had even prepared me a delicious meal. Kevin never did it for me."

The revelation reportedly left De Bruyne feeling "devastated" at the time; however, Caroline also asserted that De Bruyne had been unfaithful.

“Kevin cheated on me. In the summer of 2012, Kevin told me that he had an affair with my old best friend. I gave him the choice: her or me. I was ready to give him another chance, but our relationship was never the same afterwards.

“I did not say anything for months because I couldn't say anything, as Kevin's parents said they would take legal action if I gave my story.

