A young lady has mentioned the one condition that will cause her to have more than one partner at a time

According to the young lady, she would only cheat if her partner did not support her financially

She did not state what she would use the money for but said that so far, she has not had a reason to cheat because her partners have been meeting her condition

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady has stated what it will take for her to cheat on her partner when she is in a love relationship.

The lady said that if that condition was not met, she would only have another man besides the one she was with.

Young lady says she would only cheat on her partner if he is not giving her money. Photo credit: ljubaphoto & Richard Darko

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on TikTok by @gabthesharkboy, the lady said she would only cheat if her partner did not give her money.

When asked if she would be with a man who did not have money, she stated that she had never dated a man without money and would never do so.

“I’ve never dated someone who doesn’t have money. I don’t check for that, but I attract money.”

The lady stated that she is single and is enjoying her life, even though she has had some partners in the past.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian lady cheats on boyfriend as payback

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady confessed to cheating on her boyfriend even though she loves him.

Erica Afrifa said she did that to pay her boyfriend back for cheating on her. She said she needed him to understand how it feels like when your partner cheats.

The two reconciled and solved their issues.

Man demands GH¢2K from his ex

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man whose heart had been broken asked his former girlfriend to refund some GH¢2,000 he gave her.

In a video, the disappointed lover expressed pain after the lady denounced their relationship, causing him to ask for money.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some sympathised with the man while others called the lady out.

Source: YEN.com.gh