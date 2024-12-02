Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has completed his five-game suspension in the Premier League

The West Ham United star is expected to return to action for the Hammers against Leicester City on Tuesday

Kudus has been out of action since picking a red card in the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs in October

Mohammed Kudus will return to action for West Ham in midweek against Leicester City.

The Ghana international has completed his five-game suspension and will travel to the King Power Stadium for the Premier League game against the Foxes.

Kudus was slapped with a five-game ban and a £60,000 fine after he was found guilty of improper conduct and violent behaviour following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

The 24-year-old was involved in a spat with Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr in the Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as reported by Sports Bible.

His return is a huge boost for the Hammers, who have struggled without their talismanic midfielder.

Since his suspension, West Ham United have won only one game, and that was against Newcastle United. On Saturday, the London club lost to rivals Arsenal 5-2, conceding five times in the first half.

Kudus, who joined the Hammers in the summer of 2023, has netted two goals in eight EPL games this season, per Transfermarkt.

West Ham boosted by Kudus' return

Despite being out for the past five matches, the Ghanaian midfielder has keenly been following the Hammers' games.

The attacking midfielder is expected to add some creative spark to West Ham, who look uninspired in most of their games this season.

His 20-goal contribution last season made him a fan favourite, and his return is welcome news for the supporters and manager Julen Lopetegui.

Kudus nominated for Puskas award

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been nominated for the 2024 Puskas Award.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder earned a nomination for the top award with his sensational solo goal against Freiburg.

Kudus will face competition from ten other players including Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

