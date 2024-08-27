Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the club where he plans to end his legendary career

His career has seen him play for Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al-Nassr

While almost hitting age 40, Ronaldo insists he has no intentions of drawing curtains anytime soon

As Cristiano Ronaldo approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, the Al-Nassr captain has hinted at where he might hang up his boots.

The Portuguese legend, now in his 23rd professional season and nearing his 40th birthday, shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite having won almost every major trophy a footballer can dream of, Ronaldo remains driven, continuing to make his mark in the Middle East.

Since joining Al-Nassr following a turbulent end to his second stint at Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rediscovered his prolific form, consistently finding the back of the net and breaking records with remarkable regularity.

Although he has not won a major trophy with the Riyadh-based club yet, save for the 2023 Arab Cup, Ronaldo is eager to extend his legacy well into his 40s.

Ronaldo hints at the club he wants to retire at

When questioned about his retirement plans, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star was noncommittal but dropped a strong hint about his preferred destination.

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years... but I will probably retire here at Al-Nassr," Ronaldo revealed, suggesting that his journey might conclude with the Knights of Najd.

He elaborated on his choice, expressing his contentment with both the club and his life in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm very happy at this club; I feel good in this country, too," Ronaldo stated.

I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia, and I want to continue," he added, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Ronaldo's focus now shifts to his next challenge on the pitch as Al-Nassr prepare to face Al Feiha at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Tuesday, August 27, per Sofascore.

After a disappointing draw in their opening match against Al Raed, CR7 will be eager to lead his team to their first victory of the season.

Ronaldo dismisses future in coaching after retirement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on potentially transitioning to coaching after his remarkable playing career concludes.

Now 39 years old and nearing the end of his time on the pitch, there has been much speculation about his post-retirement plans.

However, Ronaldo has expressed doubts about stepping into the world of management.

