Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid Star Opens Up on Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or Advice
- Vinicius Jr. has revealed a key piece of advice he received from Ronaldo Nazario da Lima as he aims to win the Ballon d'Or
- The Real Madrid forward has been tipped as one of the frontrunners to win the 2024 Golden Ball Award later this year
- If he wins, he will be the first Brazilian to claim the prestigious award since Ricardo Kaka did in 2007
Vinicius Junior has shed light on the valuable Ballon d'Or advice he received from legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario.
The Real Madrid winger, wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey, has emerged as a top contender for the 2024 Golden Ball after a spectacular 2023/24 season.
Vinicius Junior's performance and quest for Ballon d'Or
Vinicius contributed to an impressive 35 goals—scoring 24 and assisting 11—in just 39 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
His stellar performances played a crucial role in securing both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy, capping off an extraordinary campaign.
While Vini Jr. was nearly unstoppable at the club level, his run at the 2024 Copa America didn't go as smoothly.
Despite netting two goals, the 24-year-old couldn't replicate his club form in the South American championship, where Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Despite the setback on the international stage, Vinicius remains a leading candidate for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, competing against his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri.
Vinicius opens up on Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or advice
Reflecting on his pursuit of the award, Vinicius revealed a piece of wisdom shared by Ronaldo, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The Brazilian icon advised Vini to train at his house, suggesting that this would bring him "closer" to winning the coveted prize.
“I was with Ronaldo when I was in Ibiza and trained at his house, he told me: ‘Train here a few more days, so you are closer to the Ballon d’Or’.” he told CNN as quoted by MadridXtra.
“Ronaldo and Ronaldinho tell me every day that I have to win the Ballon d’Or.”
Vinicius outlines Real Madrid's ambitious plans
In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius outlined Real Madrid's ambitious goals for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger aiming for a treble.
The 24-year-old expressed confidence that Los Blancos will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their trophy haul.
"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius stated.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.