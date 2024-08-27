Vinicius Jr. has revealed a key piece of advice he received from Ronaldo Nazario da Lima as he aims to win the Ballon d'Or

The Real Madrid forward has been tipped as one of the frontrunners to win the 2024 Golden Ball Award later this year

If he wins, he will be the first Brazilian to claim the prestigious award since Ricardo Kaka did in 2007

Vinicius Junior has shed light on the valuable Ballon d'Or advice he received from legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario.

The Real Madrid winger, wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey, has emerged as a top contender for the 2024 Golden Ball after a spectacular 2023/24 season.

Vinicius Junior has disclosed the 'key' Ballon d'Or advice he received from compatriot Ronaldo Nazario. Photos by Franck Fife and Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius Junior's performance and quest for Ballon d'Or

Vinicius contributed to an impressive 35 goals—scoring 24 and assisting 11—in just 39 appearances across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

His stellar performances played a crucial role in securing both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy, capping off an extraordinary campaign.

While Vini Jr. was nearly unstoppable at the club level, his run at the 2024 Copa America didn't go as smoothly.

Despite netting two goals, the 24-year-old couldn't replicate his club form in the South American championship, where Brazil was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Despite the setback on the international stage, Vinicius remains a leading candidate for the prestigious Ballon d'Or, competing against his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri.

Vinicius opens up on Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or advice

Reflecting on his pursuit of the award, Vinicius revealed a piece of wisdom shared by Ronaldo, a two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Brazilian icon advised Vini to train at his house, suggesting that this would bring him "closer" to winning the coveted prize.

“I was with Ronaldo when I was in Ibiza and trained at his house, he told me: ‘Train here a few more days, so you are closer to the Ballon d’Or’.” he told CNN as quoted by MadridXtra.

“Ronaldo and Ronaldinho tell me every day that I have to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Vinicius outlines Real Madrid's ambitious plans

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius outlined Real Madrid's ambitious goals for the 2024/25 season, with the Brazilian winger aiming for a treble.

The 24-year-old expressed confidence that Los Blancos will not only defend their La Liga and Champions League titles but also add the Copa del Rey to their trophy haul.

"Our goal now is to win the treble," Vinicius stated.

Source: YEN.com.gh